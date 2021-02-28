The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
A political misfire from King Abdullah

All of this contact between the Israeli center-left and Jordan is in the context of King Abdullah refusing to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

By LAHAV HARKOV  
FEBRUARY 28, 2021 15:43
Shortly before an election, Jordan’s King Abdullah hosted an Israeli opponent of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu whose popularity was waning.
That could be a headline from October 2018 or from Sunday.
About two-and-a-half years ago, Abdullah invited Zionist Union leader Avi Gabbay to meet in his palace. At the time, tensions in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's coalition meant that there were rumblings about an early election, though one was not called for two more months, and Gabbay, while the head of the largest opposition party in the 20th Knesset, was projected to lead a much smaller faction in the next one.
As a Jerusalem Post article at the time said: "Abdullah hosted Gabbay despite polls indicating that the Zionist Union would win only 12 seats in the next election...A Midgam poll broadcast on Channel 2 found that only four percent of Israelis believe he is the most fit candidate to be prime minister."
Reading the headlines on Sunday morning, one can’t help but feel déjà vu. King Abdullah recently held a secret meeting with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, as first reported in Yediot Aharonot and verified by the Post.
Much like Gabbay at the end of 2018, the polls show that Gantz’s party is collapsing, giving him four or five seats compared to the 15 he currently has or the 31 he won in the last election, before Yesh Atid broke away from Blue and White. Others on the Left are so concerned that Blue and White won’t pass the electoral threshold, leading to tens of thousands of center-left votes to not be reflected in the next Knesset’s makeup, that there is a campaign to convince Gantz to quit.
Of course, Gantz is currently defense minister, and will continue to be for at least a couple of months, as opposed to Gabbay, who was not even an MK at the time of their meeting.
The meeting with Gantz took place after Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met with his Jordanian counterpart Ayman Safadi at least twice in recent months and the two are in frequent contact about possible cooperation in water, tourism, agriculture, transportation, trade and more.
Ashkenazi is on the way out, having announced that he won’t run in the upcoming election rather than be trounced like his party leader Gantz is expected to be. But his meetings with Safadi started when there were still months left to Ashkenazi’s tenure in office.
Which leaves the Abdullah-Gantz meeting an apparent repeat of the king’s meeting with Gabbay, just as their influence is waning.
All of this contact between the Israeli center-left and Jordan is in the context of King Abdullah refusing to speak with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Gantz argued in a zoom call with Blue and White activists that "it is possible to advance ties" with Jordan, but Netanyahu's "presence interferes with the advancement of [the] relations."
The Blue and White leader’s statement has strange implications. Perhaps it’s not surprising that a monarch in an undemocratic country doesn’t think much about the democratic choices of Israeli citizens, but to use that as a cudgel against Netanyahu seems like tacit approval of that tactic.
Regardless, contact with Jordan is important, and it’s good that it’s happening. But Abdullah seems to be trying to meet with Netanyahu’s opposition to try to get his message about a two-state solution across to Israelis, but making odd choices of the vehicle for that message. A better idea might be to wait to see the result of the election to find out who might be effective in that role.
Then again, we have so many elections lately that it’s hard to know if the person leading the opposition to Netanyahu after the vote on March 23 will be in place for long.


