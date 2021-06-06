A third of Israel's job seekers have been unemployed more than a year

A third of the people receiving unemployment benefits in April have been receiving benefits for 12-14 months in a row, the research unit of the National Insurance Institute said Sunday.

That is to say, 34% of the 506,000 people receiving benefits in April have been unemployed since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Some 73%, or 370,000 people, have been receiving benefits for six months or more.

The average payment for April 2021 was NIS 180. Singles received an average of NIS 158 NIS per day, married people received NIS 191, women got NIS 166 and men received an average of NIS 194 per day. The average daily payment for young people ages18 to 24 was NIS 122 per day and for those from 35 to 54 years old, it was NIS 200.

Of job seekers receiving benefits, about 51% were women, 56% were married and 32% were single, the report said.

By industry, hospitality and food services workers made up about 53% of those receiving benefits, while those in the arts, entertainment and leisure industry made up 31%.

The economic safety net plan that went into effect last year when the coronavirus pandemic started had provided job seekers with unemployment benefits through the end of June. Critics say that model incentivized people not to go back to work, by essentially promising a paid vacation for unemployed workers.

After June 30, unmarried people under age 28 will not be entitled to any additional unemployment benefits, and job seekers will be given a maximum number of days they can receive unemployment benefits, based on their age and number of dependents.

