Abrahamic Business Circle Founder says “We believe in economic diplomacy”

Nagel, who has lived in Dubai for many years, says that citizens of the Emirates are very r espectful of all religions . “I have never had an issue being a Jew here in this country,” he told Katz.

Nagel pointed out that there are numerous business opportunities for Israelis doing business in the Emirates in such areas as agriculture, cyber-security, and health care, and the many additional investment opportunities in the region. He predicted that trade volume between Israel and the United Arab Emirates would reach $5 billion annually.

Members of the Abrahamic Business Circle, said Nagel, come from countries throughout the region, including Pakistan, Sudan, Morocco, and Algiers, and are trying to create a global business network of contacts for the exchange of ideas.

When asked by Katz for advice to Israelis on conducting business in the Emirates, Nagel answered, “Be as transparent and straightforward as possible, and enjoy the country. It’s an amazing place to do business.”

