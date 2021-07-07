Activists protest Herzog inauguration due to former Netanyahu-spokesman

Activists from the Crime Minister, Ein Matzav and several other anti-Netanyahu protest movements gathered in front of the Knesset on Wednesday to protest President Isaac Herzog's choice to nominate opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu's former spokesman, Naor Ihia , to the role of Presidential spokesperson during Herzog's inauguration ceremony.

Chants of "You won't be the spokesman" from protesters were loud enough that they could be heard during the outdoor phase of Herzog's inauguration ceremony.

In addition, the Crime Minister movement filed an appeal to Israel's High Court of Justice on Wednesday to delay the nomination and reassess whether he is fit for the role, considering his contentious role as the spokesperson for the Likud for Netanyahu over the past two years.

In the appeal, Crime Minister elaborates on Ihia's direct involvement in multiple campaigns of "division and hatred," and in the "wild campaign of incitement and delegitimization against various elements in Israeli society" – including many of Netanyahu's political rivals. In addition, the movement noted a number of cases in which, apparently, Yahya was responsible for distributing fake news.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}

In a statement after filing the appeal, the movement said that "Naor Ihia took part in permitting the bloodshed of protesters and led the division and incitement apparatus which was aimed at over half of the public. His appointment pollutes the stately demeanor the President's House is supposed to represent."

Meretz MK Gaby Lasky addressed the protesters' claims during an interview on Wednesday: "The president should be careful of any identification, of any connection, with anyone who has created such a bad atmosphere towards entire sections of the public."