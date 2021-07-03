The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Activists to protest hiring of former Netanyahu spokesperson by president

Ihia's time working as Netanyahu's spokesman for the past two years has caused an uproar among anti-Netanyahu activists.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 3, 2021 16:48
Protester holds a sign that says "crime minister" outside of the Prime Minister's Residence during a demonstration on July 25, 2020 (photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
Protester holds a sign that says "crime minister" outside of the Prime Minister's Residence during a demonstration on July 25, 2020
(photo credit: TAMAR BEERI)
Activists from the Crime Minister protest movement will demonstrate on Saturday night in front of the house of President-elect Isaac Herzog on Tzahal Street in Tel Aviv, protesting against the recent appointment of the former spokesman for Benjamin Netanyahu, Naor Ihia, as the new spokesperson for the President.
"Herzog is burying his head in the sand and insists on bringing 'bibism' into the president's house through the front door," the movement said in a statement, prior to the protest.
The movement continued, saying that the appointment of the man who served as Netanyahu's spokesman for the past two tumultuous years was like "spitting in the face of over half the public, which has rejected the division and incitement in which Mr. Ihia took an active part."
The movement said that the appointment "pollutes the unifying role that the president's office is supposed to represent," telling Herzog that they "won't allow [him] a minute of rest," and that they demand he come to his senses and rescind the appointment.
Before the Tel Aviv protest begins however, Crime Minister activists plan on meeting in Jerusalem for their weekly "until he leaves" protest in front of the prime ministerial residence on Balfour street, to protest the opposition leader's extended stay at the residence.
Exactly two weeks ago, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent Netanyahu a letter saying he must evacuate the prime minister's residence within two weeks.


