The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

ADO Properties S.A. reports resilient Q1 2020 financial results

ADO Properties recently completed a business merger with Adler Real Estate, which created one of Europe's largest public real estate companies.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 18, 2020 15:25
Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of ADO Properties (photo credit: Courtesy)
Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of ADO Properties
(photo credit: Courtesy)
ADO Properties is promisingly launching the new fiscal year and confirming its predictions regarding the consolidated company with Adler Real Estate for 2020. Following the successful completion of the recently completed Adler Real Estate business, ADO has expanded its operations substantially, diversifying its portfolio into leading cities in Germany. And reduced its overall exposure to business tenants. The merger benefits are already starting to come to fruition, and the group is well positioned to generate good returns on investment for its shareholders in the future.
As mentioned, on April 9, 2020, ADO Properties completed the business merger with Adler Real Estate, which created one of Europe's largest public real estate companies. As of March 31, 2020, the value of the consolidated portfolio was EUR 8.6 billion (compared with EUR 8.6 billion on December 31, 2019). The portfolio includes close to 76,000 units at the end of the reporting period, the vast majority of which are housing units. The company reports that in the first quarter of the year, combined income from rentals totaled EUR 88.1 million in the first quarter, and cash flow from operating activities of ADO Property amounted to EUR 11.5 million in the first quarter of 2020.
Maximilian Rienecker, Co-CEO of ADO Properties said: "It is a testament to the strength and resilience of ADO Properties' business model that we are able to deliver a strong set of results for the first quarter of 2020 and confirm our guidance for the full year despite the turbulence caused by COVID-19. Particularly given current market conditions, the decision to proceed with the business combination with ADLER Real Estate has clearly strengthened the group's position and allows us to confirm our full year 2020 guidance of combined rental income of between EUR 280 million and EUR 300 million or EUR 340 million to EUR 360 million if ADLER Real Estate would have been fully consolidated for the entire year."


Tags germany real estate israel real estate
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Israel's largest-ever government: Over the top, excessive and indulgent By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Is the right-religious bloc starting to disintegrate? By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak The farce and failure of Netanyahu’s latest antics – opinion By JEFF BARAK
Gershon Baskin The next generation of peace advocates face an even more difficult task By GERSHON BASKIN
South African Cheif Rabbi Warren Goldstein. The message of Lag Ba'omer is that we can recreate the world anew By WARREN GOLDSTEIN

Most Read

1 Benjamin Netanyahu suggests microchipping kids, slammed by experts
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
2 Chinese ambassador to Israel found dead in Herzliya home
China's Ambassador to Israel Du Wei attends a briefing in his previous post in Ukraine.
3 Holy Jewish site of Esther and Mordechai set ablaze in Iran - reports
The Tomb of Esther and Mordechai
4 Medical miracle in Jerusalem: Surgery saves man with rod through head
Image of rod through Kamel Abdel Rahman's head
5 CNN reporter slams Trump with number of Americans dead from coronavirus
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit at the Palm Beach County Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. December 21, 2019
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by