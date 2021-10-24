The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

After 5 year delay, Tel Aviv Central Bus Station to close by December 5

The Tel Aviv Central Bus Station has been ordered to close by December 5 due to its lack of fire safety measures.

By TZVI JOFFRE  
OCTOBER 24, 2021 17:27
Members of the Onya Collective seen during a cleaning up day at "the Rampa", a space in the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv, they have cleaned up and opened up for the surrounding community to enjoy. February 02, 2018. (photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Members of the Onya Collective seen during a cleaning up day at "the Rampa", a space in the Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv, they have cleaned up and opened up for the surrounding community to enjoy. February 02, 2018.
(photo credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
The Tel Aviv Central Bus Station must close completely by December 5, the Tel Aviv Local Affairs Court announced on Sunday, after deciding not to grant an extension to a closure order that was originally meant to take effect in August, 2016.
The bus station is in legal proceedings due to the station lacking a license to operate. In order to obtain the license, the owners of the station needed to obtain approval for a business license or temporary permits from Israel Fire and Rescue Services, the Health Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry and meet the requirements regarding accessibility in the building.
Due to the fact that the owners did not make any effort to obtain the necessary permits, the municipality is required to close the building in accordance to the court order.
During a discussion between professionals from the municipality and the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, the fire and rescue services stressed that it could not give permission for the station to continue to operate as long as the nearly 400 privately owned stores at the station contained allegedly flammable materials without having adequate fire safety arrangements.
"I do not think it is appropriate to allow the property to continue operating without a license when the refusal of the Fire and Rescue Services is so resonant and substantial," wrote Justice Benyamin Hirschel-Doron in the decision.
The empty halls of the 1st floor of the New Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv, which is shut off for the public (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90) The empty halls of the 1st floor of the New Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv, which is shut off for the public (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)
Hirschel-Doron stressed that the bus station's case does not justify delaying the implementation of the order in order to prevent an "outstanding injustice," because the risks posed by the lack of a license outweigh the damage posed to business owners.
Because the only way to get to the levels of the station used for buses is through the area with stores, passage to the public transportation station in the building will not be possible and public transport will need to cease as long as the order is in force.
The owners of the bus station will be able to file an appeal or work to obtain a license until December 5.


Tags Tel Aviv court bus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must prove blacklisted NGOs funded terrorism - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
The writer and her husband at their wedding.

Israel must recognize civil marriage - opinion

 By EMILY CRASNICK
Shabtai Shoval

Ransomware attacks show need for international solution - opinion

 By SHABTAI SHOVAL

My Word: The rifts after Rabin

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

The government’s assassination of Israel’s character - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

900-year-old Crusader sword found by scuba diver off Israel’s coast

A sword believed to have belonged to a Crusader who sailed to the Holy Land almost a millennium ago stands in the water near to where it was recovered from the Mediterranean seabed by an amateur diver, the Israel Antiquities Authority said, Caesarea, Israel October 18, 2021
2

If the chickenpox vaccine lasts 20 years, why not the COVID-19 shot?

Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021.
3

US Orthodox rabbis accused of secretly being Evangelical Christians

Christianity, illustrative
4

Biketoberfest: Nazi-symbol hats spark outrage at Florida bike festival

WHITE NATIONALISTS give Nazi salutes during a swastika burning in the US State of Georgia in 2018.
5

World's oldest drawing of ghost discovered on Babylonian tablet - report

Cuneiform tablet detailing the daily life of exiled Jews in ancinet Babylon (modern-day Iraq) 2,500 years ago, displayed at the Bible Lands Museum in Jerusalem

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by