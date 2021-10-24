After 5 year delay, Tel Aviv Central Bus Station to close by December 5

The Tel Aviv Central Bus Station must close completely by December 5, the Tel Aviv Local Affairs Court announced on Sunday, after deciding not to grant an extension to a closure order that was originally meant to take effect in August, 2016.

The bus station is in legal proceedings due to the station lacking a license to operate. In order to obtain the license, the owners of the station needed to obtain approval for a business license or temporary permits from Israel Fire and Rescue Services, the Health Ministry and the Environmental Protection Ministry and meet the requirements regarding accessibility in the building.

Due to the fact that the owners did not make any effort to obtain the necessary permits, the municipality is required to close the building in accordance to the court order.

During a discussion between professionals from the municipality and the Israel Fire and Rescue Services, the fire and rescue services stressed that it could not give permission for the station to continue to operate as long as the nearly 400 privately owned stores at the station contained allegedly flammable materials without having adequate fire safety arrangements.

"I do not think it is appropriate to allow the property to continue operating without a license when the refusal of the Fire and Rescue Services is so resonant and substantial," wrote Justice Benyamin Hirschel-Doron in the decision.

The empty halls of the 1st floor of the New Central Bus Station in Tel Aviv, which is shut off for the public (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

Hirschel-Doron stressed that the bus station's case does not justify delaying the implementation of the order in order to prevent an "outstanding injustice," because the risks posed by the lack of a license outweigh the damage posed to business owners.

Because the only way to get to the levels of the station used for buses is through the area with stores, passage to the public transportation station in the building will not be possible and public transport will need to cease as long as the order is in force.

The owners of the bus station will be able to file an appeal or work to obtain a license until December 5.