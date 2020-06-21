The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Ahead of US annexation decision, settlers rally against Palestinian state

Settler leaders set up a protest tent in advance of US Ambassador David Friedman’s expected trip to Washington to discuss the Trump administration redlines with respect to Israeli annexation.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JUNE 21, 2020 12:58
Settler rally in front of the Prime Minister's Office, Jerusalem, June 21, 2020 (photo credit: YESHA COUNCIL)
Settler rally in front of the Prime Minister's Office, Jerusalem, June 21, 2020
(photo credit: YESHA COUNCIL)
Ahead of an anticipated White House decision on any Israeli annexation plan, settler leaders rallied Sunday morning in front of the Prime Minister’s Office to demand that he reject US President Donald Trump’s peace deal, which they fear will lead to the creation of a Palestinian state.
They also fear it will lead to a settler building freeze and the destruction of at least 15 settlements.
The settler leaders set up a protest tent in advance of US Ambassador David Friedman’s expected trip to Washington to discuss the Trump administration redlines with respect to Israeli annexation.
"We are in one of the most critical weeks for the settlements,” said Yesha Council head and Jordan Valley Regional head David Elhayani.
“It appears that the decision on the application of sovereignty will take place this week," he said. "We say to the prime minister: ‘do not give in to [Joint List MK Ahmed] Tibi. Do not give in to [Joint List Party head MK] Aymen [Odeh]. Do not give in to [Alternate Prime Minister Benny] Gantz. Don't give in to [Foreign Minister Gabi] Ashkenazi. Stand behind your commitments and apply sovereignty this week."
He urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to show leadership and courage rather than coming up with excuses to avoid the application of sovereignty, such as concern for international reaction or its impact on the Israeli-Jordanian peace treaty.
“You have public support. You have Knesset support. Any decision with regard to the application of sovereignty will pass by a large majority. It's time for action and not words,” Elhayani said.
Efrat Council head Oded Revivi also came to the area outside the Prime Minister’s Office – but to make the exact opposite argument.
In the name of all those living in the settlements who support the plan, he called on the government “not to miss this historic opportunity."
Opinions are currently divided between Netanyahu and Gantz as to the best way to advance sovereignty, with Netanyahu preferring to annex all the settlements and Gantz wanting a phased plan that begins with the blocs.
No final decision has been made. According to the coalition agreement between the Likud and the Blue and White parties, Israel can annex up to 30% of the West Bank as early as July 1.


