The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Alex Gibney to produce MGM/Tadmor’s Iranian judo bromance series

Mollaei has visited Israel a number of times and has spoken of how much he appreciates the support he has received from Israelis.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 2, 2021 18:31
Said Moulay and Sagi Muki of the Tokyo Olympics (photo credit: Courtesy)
Said Moulay and Sagi Muki of the Tokyo Olympics
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Alex Gibney, one of the world’s most acclaimed documentary filmmakers, has signed on to executive produce an upcoming scripted television series for MGM Television and Israel’s Tadmor Entertainment, based on the life story of Iranian judoka Saeid Mollaei, who won a silver medal in the Tokyo Olympics last week. 
Gibney won an Oscar for Taxi to the Dark Side and has also produced and directed such movies and television series as Crime of the Century, Zero Days, Going Clear: Scientology & the Prison of Belief, The Armstrong Lie, Client 9, Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room and many others. If you’ve seen a documentary in the last 15 years, chances are, it was one of his. 
American-Iranian screenwriter Cyrus Nowrasteh (The Stoning of Soraya M, a harrowing fact-based story of the oppression of women in Iran) is writing the script for series.
Mollaei became a hero to many — and a villain to some in his native Iran— when he defected to Germany after he was ordered by Iranian officials to intentionally lose in the Tokyo 2019 World Championships so he would not have to compete against Israeli judoka Sagi Muki. This led to a friendship between Mollaei and Muki that has blossomed into a true bromance, which will be celebrated in the film. 
Mollaei has visited Israel a number of times and has spoken of how much he appreciates the support he has received from Israelis. He dedicated his silver-medal win at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics to Israel. “Thank you to Israel for the good energy. This medal is dedicated also to Israel. I hope the Israelis are happy with this win,” he said, adding,  “Toda,” the Hebrew word for “thank you.”
The project is being developed in collaboration with Mollaei and Muki as well as with the International Judo Federation (IJF), headed by President Marius Vizer, and will feature exclusive, never-before-seen footage of the athletes. 
In addition to Gibney, the executive producers are Kevin Plunkett for Jigsaw Productions; Emilio Schenker, Michael Schmidt and Ariel Weisbrod on behalf of Tadmor Entertainment; Steve Stark on behalf of Toluca Pictures and Nowrasteh.
This is the second project to come out of MGM’s first-look deal with Tadmor Entertainment, following last year’s announcement of a new documentary series Eichmann – The Devil Speaks, which will premiere later this year on Israeli Public Broadcaster KAN. 


Tags olympics judo israel Saeid Mollaei Tokyo
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Mercer Street is a global wakeup call to the Iranian threat - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Dore Gold

Israel's Jordan policy misrepresented in the press - opinion

 By DORE GOLD
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yesh Atid MK Elazar Stern

Enlarging Rabbinical Judges Selection Committee boosts standing - opinion

 By ELAZAR STERN
Michael Eisenberg

The relationship between hi-tech and real-estate - opinion

 By MICHAEL EISENBERG
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by