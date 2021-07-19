The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ambassadors to US and UN meet with Herzog

The President told the ambassadors, who are visiting Israel, that the country is a proud and vibrant democracy surrounded by enemies, and requested that their countries judge Israel fairly

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JULY 19, 2021 17:45
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets President Isaac Herzog for their first working meeting since taking office, Monday, July 12, 2021. (photo credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett meets President Isaac Herzog for their first working meeting since taking office, Monday, July 12, 2021.
(photo credit: MARC NEYMAN/GPO)
A group of ambassadors who represent their countries at the United Nations in New York and at embassies in Washington met on Monday with President Isaac Herzog.
The ambassadors, who arrived in Israel last week for a week's stay, were introduced to the president by Gilad Erdan, Israel's permanent representative to the UN and Israel's outgoing ambassador to the United States.
Erdan recently tendered his resignation as US ambassador, preferring to remain in New York.
Though hosted by Erdan, the visit is co-sponsored by the American Zionist Movement (AZM) and the International March of the Living.
Visits of this kind were initiated during the period of Erdan's predecessor at the UN Danny Danon, and proved to be so successful that they have become a tradition.
The delegation's itinerary includes meetings with government officials, and visits to Israel's northern and southern borders to see for themselves how close Israel's enemies are to cities, towns and villages near the borders, and thus get a better understanding of the security situation. These visits include inspection of Hamas and Hezbollah terror tunnels through which terrorists hoped to infiltrate Israel. The program also encompassed visits to historical and religious sites, and hi-tech centers.
On Tisha Be'Av, the ambassadors participated in a special remembrance program at Yad Vashem, where it was made clear to them that no matter to what extent the world has progressed, antisemitism in its various forms remains constant.
The visiting diplomats are from Australia, Argentina, Bhutan, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Hungary, Kenya, Guatemala, Ukraine and Tonga.
"There is nothing stronger than sight," said Erdan. "A visit to Israel reveals the truth and leaves a mark on everyone who comes here. I set a goal for myself to bring to Israel as many ambassadors to the US and UN as possible, to strengthen our position in the world and prove Israel's right to defend itself."
Herzog, when he met with the ambassadors, told them that Israel is a proud and vibrant democracy, surrounded by enemies north and south, whose main goal is to impede the path to peace and deny the State of Israel its right to exist.
Despite having been embroiled in several wars and terrorist attacks, the Jewish state is obligated and has the right to defend her people, and to protect their welfare in accordance with Israel's security interests, Herzog said.
Relating to dramatic political developments in the Middle East, Herzog said that they were proof that the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians is not the only issue in the region.
Herzog appealed to the ambassadors and the administrations which they represent to be fair in judging Israel, adding that their visit was very important because it enabled them to see the reality of the country.
He was hopeful that after they had seen for themselves what the true situation is, they would be able to influence UN and government decision makers who may be negatively disposed towards Israel without having ever seen the country.
Erdan said that such visits are vital in helping to strengthen Israel's image in the world.
Herzog is known to have a very keen interest in diplomacy. On the evening prior to his meeting with the ambassadors, held his first working meeting with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid, at which the two discussed the global challenges facing Israel, and ways in which to strengthen its bilateral and multilateral relations.


