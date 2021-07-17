The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Erdan: We’ll defend our right to Jerusalem against Hamas lies

Group of ten foreign envoys in Israel to visit southern and northern borders.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF  
JULY 17, 2021 22:46
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan working on a train. Erdan met US President Joe Biden on the train and discussed Israel-US relations. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan working on a train. Erdan met US President Joe Biden on the train and discussed Israel-US relations.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Israel will continue to defend its rights to Jerusalem against the falsehoods spread by the tenor group Hamas, Israel’s Ambassador to the United Nations Gilad Erdan (Likud) told a visiting delegation of foreign envoys that he brought to the Old City.
“As a former minister of public security I know first hand that contrary to the lies Hamas tries to spread to justify its terror, Israel puts great efforts to ensure that people of all faiths are able to practice their religion in peace.
“We will continue to defend our right to the holy city, and to defend the freedom of all who want to worships here,” Erdan said.
He spoke as he stood on the rooftop of the Aish Hatorah World Center with its commanding view of the Western Wall and the Temple Mount, also known as al-Haram al-Sharif. 
Just two months ago Hamas had launched rockets at Israel in response to unrest in Jerusalem, including reports that Muslims had been denied the right to worship at the al-Aksa mosque compound on the Temple Mount. 
The rockets led to an 11-day war known as Guardians of the Wall. Now in its aftermath Erdan, who is typically stationed in New York, has retuned to Israel with a group of ten foreign Ambassadors stationed both in Washington and at the UN.
He plans to take them to Israel’s southern and northern borders so they can see the threats Israel faces both from Hamas in Gaza and Hezbollah in Lebanon.
Erdan, who was also Israel’s Ambassador to Washington under the last government, started the trip in Jerusalem, so he could show the ambassadors that the Old City is open to worshippers from all three religions; Jews, Christians and Muslims.
A large part of his role at a the UN has also been to defend Jewish ties to the city, against a persistent Palestinian and Arab drive to claim that the Temple Mount and Jerusalem’s Old City lies exclusively Muslim.  
Erdan told The Jerusalem Post, that Jerusalem “is where it all starts” for the Jewish people. The city is the pillar of the Jewish people’s “historical and biblical and moral rights for this land,” he added. 
The best way to combat attempts to delegitimize Israel by branding it as colonial power is to “highlight” the deep roots of the Jewish people to the land and “above all Jerusalem,” Erdan explained. He was certain, he said, that after such a visit it would be difficult for the envoys to support initiative that wakened Jewish ties to Jerusalem.
“I hope it will help in the future,” he said.
Erdan said he has also had to work against initiatives that sought to deprive Israel of its right to self-defense.
“After Operation Guardian of the Walls I decided that this is the right time to start focusing on bringing UN Ambassadors, and Ambassadors that represent their countries in Washington,  to experience [the situation] first hand,” Erdan said.
On Tisha B’Av the delegation will participate in a special Holocaust Remembrance program at Yad Vashem, arranged by International March of The Living, which is a co-sponsor of the delegation.
Among the diplomates participating in the trip were envoys from Australia, Argentina, Bhutan, Czech Republic, Dominican Republic, Hungary, Kenya, Guatemala, Ukraine, and Tonga.
The American Zionist Movement helped sponsor the trip.
President Deborah Isaac said, “We hope that the participants will come away from the experience with a deeper and more realistic perspective of Israel and the threats it faces, as well as an appreciation for the rich and diverse culture of the State of Israel.  
“The American Zionist Movement looks forward to forging new and lasting friendships with the members of the delegation and their host countries.”


Tags Hamas Jerusalem gilad erdan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Fixing relations with the diaspora requires saving the Kotel

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Made-in-Israel anti-viral nasal spray found effective against COVID

Enovid anti-viral nasal spray
4

3,000-year-old inscription bearing name of biblical judge found in Israel

The Jerubbaal inscription, written in ink on a pottery vessel.
5

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by