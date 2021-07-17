Delegation of ambassadors visited Israel last Thursday

A delegation of 10 ambassadors from different countries have landed at Ben Gurion Airport on Thursday on an invitation by Permanent Representative of Israel to the UN and the Israeli ambassador to the US Gilad Erdan, a press release stated.The ambassadors come from Ukraine, Kenya, Guatemala, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Australia, Tonga, Hungary, Czech Republic and Bhutan. Israel had recently established diplomatic relations with Bhutan last year. "I set myself the goal of bringing to Israel as many ambassadors as possible with me in Washington and the United Nations to strengthen our position in the world and prove Israel's right to defend itself," said Erdan. "We will present the truth about Israel to the ambassadors, and I am convinced that they will return to their countries and to the UN with a better understanding of Israel's confrontation with terrorist organizations."Erdan, who organized the event, worked with the American Zionist Movement to bring the delegation to Israel. They reportedly will stay in the country for a few days where they will tour sites around the country and meet with senior government and military officials.Sites that the ambassadors will visit include the Temple Mount, Western Wall, Yad Vashem and even Hamas and Hezbollah terror tunnels.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("634517") != -1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}