The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Ancient pottery reveals secrets of Roman rule over Jerusalem – new study

Before the Temple was destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE, the potters operating the workshops were Jewish.

By ROSSELLA TERCATIN  
JUNE 9, 2020 18:30
Tile stamped by the Roman 10th legion. (photo credit: CLARA AMIT, COURTESY OF THE ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Tile stamped by the Roman 10th legion.
(photo credit: CLARA AMIT, COURTESY OF THE ISRAEL ANTIQUITIES AUTHORITY)
Two thousand year ago, in a Jerusalem buzzing with life, Jewish potters worked around-the-clock producing pots, jars, and stands, as the industry prospered fueled by the needs of a population whose adherence to Jewish purity laws created an increasing need for clay vessels. New research by Israeli archaeologists has shed light on this flourishing activity as well as on the dramatic changes brought by the destruction of the Temple and of the city, as the industry progressively passed into the hands of the Romans.
A team of experts from the Israeli Antiquities Authority analyzed several pottery workshops uncovered in excavations conducted in the area of the modern Jerusalem International Convention Center and the Crowne Plaza Hotel, revealing how materials and techniques employed, products manufactured and even the identity of those ancient artisans were deeply affected by the historical events in the area. The findings were published in the May 2020 issue of the Bulletin of ASOR – The American Schools of Oriental Research.
“The site we considered is one of the largest pottery workshop in Eastern Mediterranean,” Dr. Anat Cohen-Weinberger, co-author of the paper with Danit Levi and Dr. Ron Be’eri, told The Jerusalem Post. “The workshops were active for about 300 years between the Hasmonean and the Middle Roman period in the 2nd century CE.”
Cohen-Weinberger heads the IAA Petrographic Laboratory, which has been operating for about 30 years. Petrography aims at studying and identifying rocks and minerals and allows to ascertain their geological source, which helps archaeologists to collect important insights on ancient pottery and its manufacturing.
“Our research has been based on the regular archaeological tools, such as studying architectural plans and the distribution of production facilities, as well as on the petrographic study of the ceramic vessels and building materials found in the site,” the scholar explained. “All of them revealed that a significant change occurred after 70 CE.”
Cohen-Weinberger pointed out that before the Temple was destroyed by the Romans in 70 CE, the potters operating the workshops were Jewish and the organization of the workshops was compatible with industrial production of private manufactures.
During that period the production boomed, an event that researchers generally associate with the fact that Jewish purity laws, which played an essential role in the Jewish life at the time, increased the need for clay vessels, since clay vessels were extremely susceptible to get ritual impurity and very hard to purify, likely creating the demand for new objects.
“Clay vessels… can be rendered and render [objects] impure in its interior space; and render impure by [contact] with its exterior, but do not become impure by [contact] from its outside; and their breaking [if they are impure] is their purification,” reads the second chapter of Mishna Kelim (translation Sefaria.org).
After 70 CE, new pottery types typically associated with Roman legions, such as building materials like roof tiles and bricks, started to be produced side by side with cooking vessels and other vessel types, Cohen-Weinberger said. “The kilns were authorized by the Roman army and operated for them, most probably still by Jewish potters.”
Furthermore, a new clay recipe began to emerge. While potters were still using clay and mud from the nearby Moza Formation in the Judean Mountains as in the previous period, quartz grains started to be mixed with them, increasing the toughness of the clay and the resistance of the products.
“There is no quartz in the proximity of Jerusalem,” the archaeologist said. “The source of the quartz used has not been determined yet, but it mostly likely came from the coastal dunes some 50 km away. This attests the effort spent to collect raw materials and it fits well with the power and organization of the Roman army.”
Between the two Jewish Revolts, in the first half of the 2nd century, the Roman army took over the pottery workshops and started operating them directly.
“The spread of the Roman rule in the area is reflected in broad categories of material culture,  including in the ceramic production, whose processes and products became similar to the ones uncovered in other legion camps in Europe,” Cohen-Weinberger explained.
“Archaeologists have been looking into the settlement of Roman legions in Jerusalem for a long time and have not yet found the exact location of their camp. Every piece of information on the legions and on their connection to the Jewish population is therefore very important,” she added.
The researcher highlighted how their findings on pottery recipes and techniques might help connect buildings and settlements emerged in many excavations in the Jerusalem area to the 10th Legion stationed in the city, as well as provide insights on its activity.
“We are already running several studies of ceramic building materials uncovered in several sites,” she concluded.


Tags Jerusalem Temple Mount archaeology history
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Save Israel’s national carrier El Al from coronavirus damages By JPOST EDITORIAL
Sarah N. Stern Iran’s presence from Lebanon's Beirut to Venezuela's Caracas By SARAH N. STERN
Amotz Asa-El Who really torched America - Trump or the rioters? By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Alan Dershowitz Exploiting the Floyd protests to demonize Israel By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
Emily Schrader Hijacking the cause of George Floyd US protests By EMILY SCHRADER

Most Read

1 Iran, Russia, China, Turkey celebrate 'collapse' of US
A vandalized police car during the protests in Los Angeles, May 30, 2020.
2 Former MI6 head claims COVID-19 was made in a Chinese lab
Sir Richard Dearlove, former Chief, British Secret Intelligence Service (MI6). May 3, 2011.
3 Scientists find link between COVID-19 severity and genetics
The secret to healing what ails you lies within your own DNA
4 DNA analysis of Dead Sea Scrolls unveils their once secret origin
Jeramiah Scroll
5 Asteroid the size of Empire State Building "nears" earth this weekend
Artist's Impression of a collision of two icy asteroid-sized bodies orbiting the bright star Fomalhaut
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by