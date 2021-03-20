The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Anti-Netanyahu protesters gather for largest demonstration

Protesters gather calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down for his indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

By TAMAR BEERI  
MARCH 20, 2021 20:45
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem on March 20, 2021, a few days befire the Israeli general elections. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
Israelis protest against Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, near the Prime Minister's official residence in Jerusalem on March 20, 2021, a few days befire the Israeli general elections.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)
 On the 39th week of the protests calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down, demonstrators from near and far gathered for one of the largest protests in the movement’s history less than three days before the polling stations open throughout the country.
As protesters lifted flags and signs protesting his continued leadership while under investigation for fraud, bribery and breach of trust, the largest crowds gathered throughout Jerusalem to eventually meet in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street.
Anti-Netanyahu protesters hold a submarine that calls for voters to arrive at polls, March 20, 2020. (TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)Anti-Netanyahu protesters hold a submarine that calls for voters to arrive at polls, March 20, 2020. (TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)
The protests have seen much violence in the past, with attacks on protesters and fights between demonstrators and police occurring almost every week for the past eight months. Already in the afternoon, before the big protests even kicked off, one woman was rushed to the emergency room after being attacked at a junction in Herzliya.
Protesters at Hemed Interchange, too, reported that they had been physically attacked by Netanyahu supporters.
 Protesters hold sign reading 'It's in our hands' (Credit : Investigation Now)Protesters hold sign reading 'It's in our hands' (Credit : Investigation Now)

According to the Black Flags Movement, a pro-Netanyahu activist slammed her down after verbally attacking her.
The march, which usually begins at the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city and makes its way to the now-famous protest site, began this time at the Knesset’s front steps, representing the change to the government which the protesters seek and as a form of protest against the Knesset being “taken hostage.”
The protests did not just make appearances at over 1,000 Israeli bridges and junctions; they also made appearances around the world, from Vancouver to Sydney.


