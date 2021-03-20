On the 39th week of the protests calling for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to step down, demonstrators from near and far gathered for one of the largest protests in the movement’s history less than three days before the polling stations open throughout the country.
According to the Black Flags Movement, a pro-Netanyahu activist slammed her down after verbally attacking her.
As protesters lifted flags and signs protesting his continued leadership while under investigation for fraud, bribery and breach of trust, the largest crowds gathered throughout Jerusalem to eventually meet in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street.
The protests have seen much violence in the past, with attacks on protesters and fights between demonstrators and police occurring almost every week for the past eight months. Already in the afternoon, before the big protests even kicked off, one woman was rushed to the emergency room after being attacked at a junction in Herzliya.Protesters at Hemed Interchange, too, reported that they had been physically attacked by Netanyahu supporters.
The march, which usually begins at the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city and makes its way to the now-famous protest site, began this time at the Knesset’s front steps, representing the change to the government which the protesters seek and as a form of protest against the Knesset being “taken hostage.”
The protests did not just make appearances at over 1,000 Israeli bridges and junctions; they also made appearances around the world, from Vancouver to Sydney.
