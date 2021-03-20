As protesters lifted flags and signs protesting his continued leadership while under investigation for fraud, bribery and breach of trust, the largest crowds gathered throughout Jerusalem to eventually meet in front of the Prime Minister’s Residence on Balfour Street.

Anti-Netanyahu protesters hold a submarine that calls for voters to arrive at polls, March 20, 2020. (TOMER NEUBERG/FLASH90)

Protesters at Hemed Interchange, too, reported that they had been physically attacked by Netanyahu supporters. The protests have seen much violence in the past, with attacks on protesters and fights between demonstrators and police occurring almost every week for the past eight months. Already in the afternoon, before the big protests even kicked off, one woman was rushed to the emergency room after being attacked at a junction in Herzliya.Protesters at Hemed Interchange, too, reported that they had been physically attacked by Netanyahu supporters.

Protesters hold sign reading 'It's in our hands' (Credit : Investigation Now)



According to the Black Flags Movement, a pro-Netanyahu activist slammed her down after verbally attacking her.

The march, which usually begins at the Chords Bridge at the entrance to the city and makes its way to the now-famous protest site, began this time at the Knesset’s front steps, representing the change to the government which the protesters seek and as a form of protest against the Knesset being “taken hostage.”

The protests did not just make appearances at over 1,000 Israeli bridges and junctions; they also made appearances around the world, from Vancouver to Sydney.

