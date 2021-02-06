Anti-Netanyahu protests continue for 33rd consecutive week

Asaf Agmon after losing consciousness during the Anti-Netanyahu protests in Jerusalem, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (Credit: Black Flags Movement)

Alongside the routine chants calling on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to resign in light if his pending trial for bribery, fraud and breach of trust, protesters in Jerusalem also addressed police violence directed toward protesters and erected a large poster showcasing a water cannon vehicle usually used by police to disperse protests alongside the Hebrew caption: "A water cannon vehicle of hope."

Anti-Netanyahu protesters in Jerusalem, Saturday, February 6, 2021. (Credit: Ein Matzav Movement) The display was meant to address last week's protests that saw a shift in the police response to protesters in Jerusalem when a police water cannon vehicle was used against protesters after not being used for several months.

Several members of Knesset, including Meretz leader Nitzan Horowitz , MK Tamar Zandberg, MK Yair Golan and MK Esawi Frej, joined the protesters on Balfour street to show their support.

"Failure after failure is all we see from this criminal corona government," Horowitz said. "We're existing the third lockdown in the exact situation we were in before we entered it, and with a fourth lockdown just around the corner," he added.

In Caesarea, hundreds marched to Netanyahu's private residence, calling on him to resign.

"On Monday, Netanyahu will stand trial and respond to his indictment. This situation of him maintaining his position as prime minister at the same time is unthinkable - we won't get used to it and we will not agree to normalize it," a statement by Movement for Quality Government read.

