The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Anti-Netanyahu protests hit peak at 30,000

Likud Central Committee members said late Saturday the party was preparing a "surprise" at the anti-government protest near his residency.

By LEON SVERDLOV  
AUGUST 1, 2020 22:54
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation. (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
Protesters rally in front of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residency, calling for his resignation.
(photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)
The protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hit a peak on Saturday as more than 30,000 demonstrators gathered in close to 300 locations across the country, calling for his resignation, according to the Black Flags protest movement.

The "Jerusalem District Police came unprepared for today's demonstration. Thousands are cramping up at the borders of the area enclosed by police," the protest movement said. "We call upon police to allow all demonstrators to use their democratic right to protest against the rule of the defendant."

Likud Central Committee members said late Saturday the party was preparing a "surprise" at the anti-government protest near his residency.

According to Israel Police foreign press spokesman Micky Rosenfeld, the number of demonstrators on Balfour Street is "over 10,000" and "hundreds of police officers are mobilized in the area to implement health, safety and security measures and prevent any incident from taking place."

Tensions rose high last week as a group of anti-Netanyahu protesters were reportedly attacked by far-right activists in Tel Aviv with "knives, bats and glass bottles," 27-year-old protester Shai Sekler said in an interview with Ynet.

"Covered in blood, I saw undercover officers and asked them for help, that they'd call for backup or an ambulance, and they ignored me," he recalled. "The moment that scared me the most out of all that happened yesterday was that police are here not to protect public order and civil rights," he said.

"As far as I am concerned, they chose the side of the regime, and that is the result of incitement," he concluded.

The Right "should start shooting them with live fire. They should be treated like terrorists and even worse," IDF soldier Mor Cohen posterd on Facebook. "Three minutes of live fire and everyone goes home, and as a bonus we can get rid of this filth."

According to The Jerusalem Post's sister-publication, Maariv, Military Police opened an investigation into the comment.

This week "we saw how far the defendant is willing to go against the people of Israel for the sake of his interests," the Black Flags movement said Saturday, "The incitement and hatred coming out of Balfour targeting citizens proves once again he is unfit for office."

The violence "coming out of Balfour will not scare us off. With every time they incite against us we will rise, as much as they attack us we shall triumph," Black Flags added.

"The people of Israel deserve leaders that work for the people, not for tax exemptions, not for benefits from submarine deals – leaders that are busy day and night with fighting the health and economic crisis," they added.

"We will continue every week – until Bibi (Netanyahu) resigns."


Tags Benjamin Netanyahu protests police
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Wake up Twitter, shut down Khamenei’s account By JPOST EDITORIAL
Steinitz on breaking the Arab boycott and becoming an energy superpower By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Between West Papua and the West Bank By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Police vs. the citizens reflects public outrage By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Yair Lapid’s delusions about the Democrats By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 Groundbreaking blood test can detect cancer years before symptoms appear
blood test 521
2 Stephen Miller rejects claim grandmother died of COVID
Stephen Miller
3 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
4 Insufficient vitamin D increases risk of severe COVID-19, says new study
Vitamin D laying on the table with prescription bottle behind them.
5 Iran condemns US after warplane fly-by panics Iranian airliner passengers
A Mahan Air Boeing 747-400
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by