Anti-Netanyahu submarine convoy members arrested on Rt. 1 near Jerusalem

The Crime Minister protesting organization called out the police for intentionally inhibiting the protest movement.

By CELIA JEAN  
OCTOBER 31, 2020 18:35
Anti-Netanyahu are met by police as they march along route-one. October 2020 (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
Anti-Netanyahu are met by police as they march along route-one. October 2020
(photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE)
The protests opposing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu began on Saturday with a number of protestors marching down Route 1 toward the entrance of Jerusalem, holding flags and a large prop submarine.
The protestors were stopped by police near the Ein Hemed interchange for allegedly not coordinating with police prior to the demonstrations, which was "in violation of the law," the police reported. During the exchange, two protestors were arrested for not obeying police orders. 
In response to the arrest of the "submarine convoy," the Crime Minister organization – one of the main groups in organizing the anti-Netanyahu protests – called out the police for intentionally inhibiting the protest movement. 
"In the Jerusalem district, no single opportunity is missed to abuse the protestors and sabotage the protests," the group said in a statement, referring to police involvement in the protests. "It is sad to see how Balfour commemorates 25 years since [former prime minister Yitzhak] Rabin's assassination, and despite our appeal to the district commander, the police are unable to act accordingly. Under [Israel Police Commissioner ] Doron Yedid, the Jerusalem police became the last line of defense for the accused from Balfour. He must not be commissioner."
Meanwhile in Zion Square, just a few minutes walk from Balfour Street where the Prime Minister's Official Residence is located and the epicenter of the protests against Netanyahu, booths belonging to the Israeli left-wing NGO Peace Now were vandalized. 
The group filed a complaint with the police and released a statement calling out continuous incitement of the anti-Netanyahu protest movement. 
"This is a direct continuation of the incitement from Balfour against demonstrators and opponents of Netanyahu. It seems that 25 years after [Rabin's] assassination nothing has changed," Peace Now said in the statement.
On Friday, the group "Ein Matzav" (No Way) - a primary group in organizing the protests - accused right-wing activists of arriving at the protests to purposefully harass one of the movement's primary leaders, former Brig.-Gen. Amir Haskel, N12 reported. 
A video was released showing a man yelling slanders at Haskel. 


