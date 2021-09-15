Anti-vaxx leader's COVID death could have been avoided, says brother

The brother of Hai Shaulian , an Israeli activist against vaccines who died from COVID-19 on Monday, said Hai's death could have been avoided if he had gotten the jab.

In an interview given to N12 on Tuesday, Avi Shaulian mourned the death of his brother who refused to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

"He could have seen his kids get married, his grandchildren get married," Avi said of Hai. "He was too stubborn," he added.

"My mother is devastated, the family is torn apart," Shaulian said. "Save your lives, think of your families, parents, children."

When asked whether he tried to convince his brother to get vaccinated, Shaulian said he "tried to convince him...there was no way to change his mind."

"He refused to be ventilated," said Shaulian. "Until the very last day, he believed his way was the right way. We tried explaining it to him in the countless arguments we have had."

In a video uploaded to social media by Hai Shaulian while he was hospitalized at Wolfson Medical Center in Holon, he claimed "the Jerusalem police tried to poison" him.

Hai then called on his followers on social media not to get vaccinated against the virus under the headline: "There is no epidemic - the vaccine is unnecessary and dangerous."

Israelis above 60 years old receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on August 08, 2021 in Jerusalem. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

Shaulian broke in tears and called on all unvaccinated Israelis to get vaccinated

"I appreciate you but you have to admit your mistake," Shaulian said to the unvaccinated. "You still have the opportunity to fix and save yourselves."

"Avoid the suffering of your loved ones," Shaulian implored. "We have only one soul, take care of it the best you can," he concluded.