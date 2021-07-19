The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Arab-Israeli soccer star Moanes Dabbur might not return to national team

As violent clashes occurred between Jews and Arabs on the Temple Mount, he sent an Instagram post, reading "God will deal with the perpetrators of injustice."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 19, 2021 12:23
ISRAELI STRIKER Munas Dabbur has settled into his role with Bundesliga club Hoffenheim and is a key factor in the blue-and-white’s World Cup qualifying campaign. (photo credit: PABLO MORANO/REUTERS)
(photo credit: PABLO MORANO/REUTERS)
Arab-Israeli soccer player Moanes Dabbur's brother gave an interview to Sport 5 on Sunday, reflecting on Dabbur's controversial Instagram post during Operation Guardian of the Walls, stating that his brother didn't do anything wrong and will not return to the Israeli national team if he gets booed by fans.
In the midst of Operation Guardian of the Walls and as violent clashes occurred between Jews and Arabs on Temple Mount, the Arab-Israeli soccer star sent an Instagram post on May 8, featuring the image of Al-Aqsa Mosque, with the caption reading "God will deal with the perpetrators of injustice," a Quran verse.
His post caused a great deal of controversy among Israeli sports fans, as tensions between Jews and Arabs in Israel had already reached the boiling point due to Temple Mount violence and clashes in mixed cities.
Following his controversial post, the Israel Football Association (IFA) suspended Dabbur from the national team until further notice. Israelis, such as former Likud MK Oren Hazan, responded to the post and Dabbur's subsequent suspension from the national team, saying that "He who kicks a cow, will not then suckle from its udders."
 
Dabbur's older brother Anas, also a soccer player, gave an interview to Sport 5 stating his opinion on the controversy.
"He didn't do anything wrong," his brother said. "He just quoted a Quran verse, not expressing an opinion. It's disappointing that someone like Moanes, a leading player in the national team, gets this kind of treatment," Anas added.
"Currently, Moanes doesn't want to play for the national team. He was hurt from the comments left on his post by fans. Why are others allowed to speak out and he isn't?" his brother asked.
"I think there's a 50-50 chance he'll be back in the national team. He won't return if he gets booed. He didn't attack Jews, he quoted the Quran." This is the first comment either on behalf of or by Dabbur since his suspension from the national team.
Dabbur, a 29-year-old Nazareth-born Arab-Israeli, currently plays for German soccer club Hoffenheim and has 29 Israeli national team appearances to his name.


