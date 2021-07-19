Arab-Israeli soccer star Moanes Dabbur might not return to national team

In the midst of Operation Guardian of the Walls and as violent clashes occurred between Jews and Arabs on Temple Mount, the Arab-Israeli soccer star sent an Instagram post on May 8, featuring the image of Al-Aqsa Mosque, with the caption reading "God will deal with the perpetrators of injustice," a Quran verse.

His post caused a great deal of controversy among Israeli sports fans, as tensions between Jews and Arabs in Israel had already reached the boiling point due to Temple Mount violence and clashes in mixed cities.

A post shared by ח"כ אורן חזן (@oren.hazan) Following his controversial post, the Israel Football Association (IFA) suspended Dabbur from the national team until further notice. Israelis, such as former Likud MK Oren Hazan, responded to the post and Dabbur's subsequent suspension from the national team, saying that "He who kicks a cow, will not then suckle from its udders."

Dabbur's older brother Anas, also a soccer player, gave an interview to Sport 5 stating his opinion on the controversy.

"He didn't do anything wrong," his brother said. "He just quoted a Quran verse, not expressing an opinion. It's disappointing that someone like Moanes, a leading player in the national team, gets this kind of treatment," Anas added.

"He didn't do anything wrong," his brother said. "He just quoted a Quran verse, not expressing an opinion. It's disappointing that someone like Moanes, a leading player in the national team, gets this kind of treatment," Anas added.

"I think there's a 50-50 chance he'll be back in the national team. He won't return if he gets booed. He didn't attack Jews, he quoted the Quran." This is the first comment either on behalf of or by Dabbur since his suspension from the national team. "Currently, Moanes doesn't want to play for the national team. He was hurt from the comments left on his post by fans. Why are others allowed to speak out and he isn't?" his brother asked.

Dabbur, a 29-year-old Nazareth-born Arab-Israeli, currently plays for German soccer club Hoffenheim and has 29 Israeli national team appearances to his name.

