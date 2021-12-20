For first time, woman appointed as military secretary to president

For the first time in Israel, President Isaac Herzog decided to appoint a woman as his military secretary on Monday.

Col. N, 40, who has served in the IDF for 22 years and currently serves as IDF Central Command's chief intelligence officer, will be raised to the rank of brigadier-general.

N has served in a number of command positions in the field and in headquarters in the Intelligence Directorate. The colonel holds degrees in the history of the Middle East.

N will succeed Brig.-Gen. Alaa Abu Rukun, who has served as military secretary to the president for the last three years.

"I congratulate Col. 'N.' on her appointment and I trust and am confident that she will be a welcome addition to my team of advisors, and that her professional and personal talents will bring tremendous value to the institution of the presidency, the IDF, and the whole State of Israel," said Herzog on Monday.

President Isaac Herzog. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)