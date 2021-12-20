The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

IDF to evacuate Homesh yeshiva after terror victim's family ends shiva

The victim of the recent terrorist attack had been student at the Homesh Yeshiva located at the site of the former Homesh settlement.

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2021 22:00
Family and friends attend the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman at Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem on December 17, 2021, Dimentman died in last night shooting attack near Homesh. (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Family and friends attend the funeral of Yehuda Dimentman at Har HaMenuchot Cemetery in Jerusalem on December 17, 2021, Dimentman died in last night shooting attack near Homesh.
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
The IDF plans to evacuate the Homesh Yeshiva after the week long mourning period ends for terror victim Yehuda Dimentman, the head of the religious seminary Rabbi Rabbi Elishama Cohen told reporters on Monday.
"We know that a decision was made to destroy Homesh," Cohen said adding that this included assessments top military decision makers and and security forces."
He spoke at the shiva for Dimentman which has been held at his parent's home in Mevaseret Zion and hasa included Dimentman's siblings, his wife Ethia, and their toddler son David.
The victim had been student at the Homesh Yeshiva located at the site of the former Homesh settlement in northern Samaria in the West Bank, near Jenin. 
Dimentman was killed on Thursday as he left the Homesh hilltop and headed to his home in the nearby Shavai Shomron settlement.
Yehuda Dimentman's widow Ethia and child (left) at a press conference. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF) Yehuda Dimentman's widow Ethia and child (left) at a press conference. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
The yeshiva, was created in 2002 when the settlement still exists and was illegally rebuilt there in modular structures after the settlement was destroyed.
The IDF has evacuated it multiple times over the years, but Cohen and the Dimentman family fear that this time the IDF will prevent them from rebuilding once it has been razed.
The family and Cohen have asked Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and the government to authorize the yeshiva in Yehuda's name.
It's been "15 years since we were uprooted from there, 15 years in which we used to respect everyone and did no harm to anyone and only spread light and Torah in the name of all Israel," Cohen said.
"Yehudah loved Homesh with every fiber of his soul," Cohen said.
Ethia accused the IDF of "playing with the feelings of a grieving family."
She told reporters that the family planned to head to Homesh immediately after the shiva was over.
"We invite all the people of Israel to march with us," Ethia said. "March with me and with David and with the whole family," she added.


Tags Settlements Terrorism homesh
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel dropped the ball in KC-46 refuelers saga - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Israel must change its attitude toward the Nakba - comment

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Breakstone

Delay of Western Wall deal isn’t only issue disenfranchising forward-thinking Jews - opinion

 By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Hasan Ismaik

What Israelis know and Arabs must learn - opinion

 By HASAN ISMAIK
Kylie EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ

It is time for Matan Kahana to address the issue of agunot - opinion

 By KYLIE EISMAN-LIFSCHITZ
Most Read
1

Ancient Greek drug could cut COVID-19 deaths - Israeli scientist

Saffron
2

'One wrong move': Tehran Times reveals Iran's targets in Israel

Front page of Tehran Times showing missile threat against Israel
3

‘Obsessed’ Biden administration put settlements on par with Iran nukes

US PRESIDENT Joe Biden delivers remarks on Afghanistan during a speech at the White House in August.
4

One Israeli family causes mass Omicron outbreak - here’s how

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (greenish brown) heavily infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (pink), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample. Image captured and color-enhanced at the NIAID Integrated Research Facility (IRF) in Fort Detrick, Ma
5

COVID: Israel adds France, Spain, UAE to list of 'red' countries

A SIGN at Ben-Gurion Airport directs passengers to the COVID-19 testing area.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by