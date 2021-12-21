COVID-19: Gov’t mulls new restrictions as Israel records 1,300 new cases

Israel recorded over 1,300 new coronavirus cases on Monday, Health Ministry data showed Tuesday, as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett was set to meet with relevant health and government officials to formulate a plan to fight the new wave in the country.

Bennett held consultations to assess the situation regarding the pandemic on Monday night.

Among the measures discussed, imposing new restrictions on gatherings, an expansion of the Green Pass system to more commercial activities, and stopping funding tests for children under 12 to obtain a temporary Green Pass were all covered. The consultations will continue on Tuesday so that a comprehensive plan can be reached and brought before the coronavirus cabinet to be approved.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/food-recipes/") != -1){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/jpost-tech/")!=-1){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','616dd69d1b04080004ac2cc0'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }else if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("/israel-news/") == -1 &&window.location.pathname.indexOf("/breaking-news/")==-1 ){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

There were 1,306 new cases on Monday – on the previous Monday, they were 771, a week earlier 739.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is seen removing his face mask at a special press conference on COVID-19 in Jerusalem, on December 19, 2021. (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)

The R rate – which indicates whether the disease is spreading or retreating, since it shows how many people each virus carrier infects – is also on the rise, reaching 1.28 on Tuesday.

A Health Ministry official said that at the moment there are about 200 cases of Omicron identified in the country, most of them coming from abroad.

According to Maariv, a new outbreak has been registered in a school in Ma’ale Adumim, with 170 infected students, including 25 highly suspected to be infected with Omicron.

As of Tuesday, the number of active cases in the country stood at 8,000, compared to 5,000 a few weeks ago. At the peak of the fourth wave, there were over 80,000 cases.

In the meantime, serious morbidity remains stable, with about 81 patients in serious conditions, similar to the figure on previous days.