Price of Israeli landline phone service to drop by 40%

Landline phone service in Israel will become about 40% cheaper in the next two years, saving the public about NIS 400 million per year, the Communications Ministry announced on Wednesday.

The price of landline service is expected to drop from about NIS 50 to 60 to an average of NIS 30 to 40, saving each household hundreds of shekels per year.

The policy change is expected to benefit the elderly and haredi (ultra-Orthodox) populations the most, as they are the main users of landline phones. The change in prices is based on the economic advice of Prof. Reuben Gronau and Dr. Ofer Raz-Dror who found that the Bezeq company makes exceptional profits that consumers do not benefit from.

Communications Minister Yoaz Hendel (right) and Communications Ministry director-general Liran Avisar Ben-Horin (left) (credit: COMMUNICATIONS MINISTRY)

Currently, landline users pay a set monthly usage fee of NIS 49.5 plus six agurot per minute for calls to landlines and 11 agurot per minute for calls to mobile phones

The lowering of fees will happen in two stages. In April 2022, the set fee will fall to NIS 35 without any change in the charge for minutes. In the second stage in July 2023, the set fee will fall to 24.36 including sales tax and the minute fees will fall to 1.4 agurot per minute for calls to landlines and 7.4 agurot per minute for calls to mobile phones.

The last update to landline fees was implemented about 18 years ago in 2003.