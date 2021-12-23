Al-Aqsa Imam: COVID-19 Omicron outbreak due to homosexuality and Israel

The Palestinian Islamic scholar and preacher made the controversial statements in a sermon during Friday prayers at the Islamic holy site in Jerusalem. The LGBTQ+ community , as well as the Israeli government and media, are to blame for the rapid spread of the Omicron variant of COVID-19, Imam of al-Aqsa Mosque Issam Amira has claimed, according to N12.The Palestinian Islamic scholar and preacher made the controversial statements in a sermon during Friday prayers at the Islamic holy site in Jerusalem.

According to Amira, the Omicron variant "did not spread until the government and media announced its existence."

Amira went on to claim that the government and media that "brought the variant" are the same that "allow and encourage homosexuality."

This is not the first time that the Imam has made controversial and problematic comments.

In 2020, Amira was arrested by Israel Police and received a six-month ban from al-Aqsa Mosque for praising the Muslim who murdered and beheaded French teacher Samuel Paty for using illustrations of the prophet Mohammed.

The Al-Qibli Chapel, Part of Al-Aqsa Mosque, in the Old City of Jerusalem (credit: ANDREW SHIVA/WIKIMEDIA)

Right-wing Zionist NGO Im Tirzu reportedly responded to Amira's controversial comments, calling for the "dangerous person who should sit behind bars" to be arrested by Israel Police as soon as possible.

"Incitement against the LGBTQ+ community is an attack on the Jewish people," the NGO said.