Senior Israeli diplomat tells Europeans their complaints ‘piss me off’

A senior Israel diplomat rebuked European ambassadors for protesting Israeli policies in the West Bank and violence by settlers.

Sixteen European ambassador, led by the UK Ambassador Neil Wigan, came to the Foreign Ministry and met with Deputy Director-General Aliza Bin Noun for a démarche, a diplomatic protest, against Israel two weeks ago.

An Israeli diplomatic source said the European ambassadors read about 30 articles of complaint against Israel, including violence by settlers, which has been a hot political topic in Israel in recent weeks.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

They also protested about planned construction in E1 by Maaleh Adumim and in Givat Hamatos in east Jerusalem, and the general situation in the West Bank.

Bin Noun told the ambassadors that their litany of complaints “pisses me off,” an Israeli source said.

European Union Representative to the Palestinian Authority Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff speaking at the old Kalandia airport, November 22, 2021. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)

She said that the current government is making gestures towards the Palestinian authority – referring to increased work permits for Palestinians and other forms of cooperation – so the complaints are out of place.

The démarche was “not connected to reality on the ground nor to the relations between the countries and the usual conversation between them,” the Israeli source said. “If 16 representatives show up with complaints, it’s like an attack.”

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat said that the meeting with the European ambassadors included discussion of cooperation, as well as disagreements.

“In parallel with the warming of relations, sometimes the Europeans present stances and claims in a way that is not acceptable to us, and it is the right thing to respond to them in clearly and incisively, even if that response is unpleasant to European ears,” Haiat said.