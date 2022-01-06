The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Senior Israeli diplomat tells Europeans their complaints ‘piss me off’

A Foreign Ministry official told European ambassadors that their litany of 30 articles of complaint “pisses me off.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: JANUARY 6, 2022 20:34
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
European Union flags flutter outside the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, March 24, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
A senior Israel diplomat rebuked European ambassadors for protesting Israeli policies in the West Bank and violence by settlers.
Sixteen European ambassador, led by the UK Ambassador Neil Wigan, came to the Foreign Ministry and met with Deputy Director-General Aliza Bin Noun for a démarche, a diplomatic protest, against Israel two weeks ago.
An Israeli diplomatic source said the European ambassadors read about 30 articles of complaint against Israel, including violence by settlers, which has been a hot political topic in Israel in recent weeks.
They also protested about planned construction in E1 by Maaleh Adumim and in Givat Hamatos in east Jerusalem, and the general situation in the West Bank.
Bin Noun told the ambassadors that their litany of complaints “pisses me off,” an Israeli source said.
European Union Representative to the Palestinian Authority Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff speaking at the old Kalandia airport, November 22, 2021. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF) European Union Representative to the Palestinian Authority Sven Kuhn von Burgsdorff speaking at the old Kalandia airport, November 22, 2021. (credit: TOVAH LAZAROFF)
She said that the current government is making gestures towards the Palestinian authority – referring to increased work permits for Palestinians and other forms of cooperation – so the complaints are out of place.
The démarche was “not connected to reality on the ground nor to the relations between the countries and the usual conversation between them,” the Israeli source said. “If 16 representatives show up with complaints, it’s like an attack.”
Foreign Ministry Spokesman Lior Haiat said that the meeting with the European ambassadors included discussion of cooperation, as well as disagreements.
“In parallel with the warming of relations, sometimes the Europeans present stances and claims in a way that is not acceptable to us, and it is the right thing to respond to them in clearly and incisively, even if that response is unpleasant to European ears,” Haiat said.
In recent weeks, violence by settlers against Palestinians has been a part of the Israeli political and diplomatic conversation. Arguments in the coalition on the matter were first sparked last month when Public Security Minister Omer Barlev said he had discussed it with US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland, and a senior diplomatic source lamented that Washington asks about settler violence “obsessively.” This week, Deputy Minister Yair Golan called violent settlers “subhuman,” sparking an uproar, with many accusing him of antisemitism and of using the Nazi term untermenschen.


Tags Israel European Union diplomacy
