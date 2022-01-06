Meretz MK Yair Golan calls Homesh settlers 'subhuman'

Deputy Economy Minister and Meretz MK Yair Golan called settlers living in the Homesh outpost "subhuman" in an interview with the Knesset Channel on Thursday morning.

His remarks garnered much backlash from other Israeli politicians in both the opposition and the coalition.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett slammed Golan - a member of his coalition - and said that the residents of Judea and Samaria were the modern day pioneers of Israel.

"Yair Golan's remarks about the residents of Homesh are shocking and bordering on a blood libel," Bennett said. "Communities in Judea and Samaria are Israel's modern day pioneers."