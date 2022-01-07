Two women injured in stoning attack while driving in Gush Etzion

Two women were lightly injured and three cars were damaged in a series of stone attacks in Gush Etzion, accoring to Israeli media.

The attacks were on westbound cars as they passed near the settlement Tekoa.

The first car was driven by a woman named Hilah Lam. Her windshield was cracked and she was lightly injured, her mother said to Ynet.

The second car carried a couple, Tam and Malakhi Zamir, and a 16-year-old hitchhiker named Hadara Peretz.

The couple noticed a teen whose face was half covered and took care to avoid hitting him when they felt a strong boom and their windshield splintered, Tam Zamir told Ynet.

Israeli soldiers stand guard between Jewish settlers and Palestinians from the West Bank village of Burqah on December 23, 2021. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Peretz was injured by glass shards and treated by soldiers soon after.

The attack came amid tensions and a rise in terror attacks during the last two months.

According to IDF data released on December 28, the number of Palestinian shooting and stabbing attacks against Israeli civilians and security forces in the West Bank has doubled to the highest it has been in four years, and The data does not include all of December.

There were 31 incidents of Palestinians shooting at Israeli security forces and civilians in 2020, compared to 61 in 2021. There were also nine stabbing incidents compared to 18 in 2021.

2018 saw 1,881 stone attacks, while 2021 saw 5,532, according to the IDF data.