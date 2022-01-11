With the number of people diagnosed with the Omicron variant continuing to soar across the country, the Israeli military has canceled all reserve drills for the month of January.

There will be specific drills that can be approved by commanders according to operational needs.

According to senior military officers, over 6,380 troops have been diagnosed with the coronavirus on Tuesday with another 6,928 self-isolating at home. There have been several outbreaks of the virus on various IDF bases.

“We are not surprised and we have been preparing for this increase in infection rate,” said one senior officer, explaining that there have been more than 1,000 new cases diagnosed in the past 24 hours.

As the number of confirmed cases in the Israeli military continues to skyrocket, the officer said that the IDF expects them to rise even further in the coming two weeks when the fifth wave of the virus is expected to peak.

While the military will not at this time keep troops on base in an attempt to keep the virus at bay, several battalions of combat troops will not be allowed furloughs for the next week and a half in order to maintain operational competency.

“We are holding situational awareness meetings daily,” he said.

In order to diagnose troops, the military has procured over a million antigen tests and has already dispersed tens of thousands of the tests to military clinics across the country.

Like in previous waves, IDF units will return to the configuration of company capsules, with an emphasis on capsules in vital units, and will limit the number of people present in dining rooms, synagogues.

Open-air events will be limited to 200 participants and events held indoors will be limited to 50 percent capacity of the location and will not exceed 100 participants. In order to take part in any activity indoors, troops will have to show their green pass.

Troops and civilian employees of the IDF who do not have a green pass are required to perform a supervised antigen test that will be valid for one week. PCR tests will be available to troops who are 60 and older or are in at-risk groups.

At least three top generals -the head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Assur, and the military liaison to the Palestinians Maj. Gen. Ghassan Alian- also tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday, the military said.

Glasberg, the IDF’s top medical officer, was also diagnosed with coronavirus in early January after catching it from one of his children

“He feels well and will continue to work from his home until the end of his convalescence,” the military said at the time, stressing that his illness will not affect the day-to-day functioning of the IDF Medical Corps.