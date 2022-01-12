The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
The IDF Chief of Staff’s paycheck revealed in new defense report

A new finance report indicates that wages in the defense system are high relative to the average wage in the economy.

By ZACHY HENNESSEY
Published: JANUARY 12, 2022 15:56
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi at a graduation ceremony of naval officers at the Haifa naval base in March (photo credit: FLASH90)
IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Aviv Kochavi at a graduation ceremony of naval officers at the Haifa naval base in March
(photo credit: FLASH90)
The IDF’s Chief of the General Staff made a gross salary of NIS 99,095 each month in 2020, according to a new finance report filed by the Finance Ministry which details the Israel Security Forces’ salaries, pensions, and several other data.
On average, soldiers in the IDF made between NIS 9,211 and NIS 24,971, depending on rank; officers made between NIS 10,173 and NIS 70,042, the latter amount going to the IDF’s generals. Additionally, police superintendents made NIS 60,319, and high-ranking prison service staff (those holding the rank of “Gondar”) made NIS 59,350.
For comparison: according to data from the Central Bureau of Statistics the average salary in Israel in 2020 was approximately NIS 11,580.
The report also outlines the pensions granted to various ranks within the defense infrastructure: the average allowance granted to retired officers in the IDF, police, and Israel Prison Service was NIS 20,000; an amount which puts them among the highest pension income recipients in the country.
The Director of Salary and Employment Agreements, Kobi Bar-Natan weighed in on the report: "There is no doubt that the main resource of the system is human capital. The data presented in the report indicate that wages in the defense system are high relative to the average wage in the economy, that wage and pension expenditures are a major part of the entities' expenditures and that there are very high wage gaps between young and veteran servants. We recognize the need to retain good servants but at the same time disagree on the way to achieve this."
Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi at Daliet El Carmel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi at Daliet El Carmel (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
In response to the report, the IDF issued the following statement: “The strength of the IDF lies in the quality of its servants. The nature of service in the IDF is unique and not comparable to the business and public economy. In order to keep the best and most suitable servants in its ranks, who work day and night for the security of the State of Israel, the IDF is required to give adequate and fair payment to its servants and to encourage their stay after the first mandatory years.
“As the report states, the average wage in the IDF is the lowest in relation to security bodies and even lower in relation to armies that are in high friction with an enemy, such as the IDF. Contrary to what is reported in the report, there is no difference between the salaries in the IDF of women and men with the same characteristics, since the salaries are determined solely according to the service route.”
The final point was made as a response to the report’s assertion that there was a 73% wage gap between women and men serving in the IDF, with women earning more than their male counterparts. Similar (and greater) wage gaps were also found in the police (82.8%) and the prison service (96.4%).


