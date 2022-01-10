Senior IDF officer pens scathing report against the Israeli military

Titled “Red with shame: On the problem of corruption and values in the IDF”, the report written by Col. Alon Madanes, was given to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. A rare report highly critical of the Israeli Defense Forces detailing corruption in the military and defense establishment as well as issues with its organizational culture has been released.Titled “Red with shame: On the problem of corruption and values in the IDF”, the report written by Col. Alon Madanes, was given to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi

According to the Israel Defense news site, the detailed report was divided into three volumes and “deals with suspicions of corruption in the IDF and in the Israeli defense system and industries, operational failures and also with issues related to moral values and a pessimistic organizational culture, including commanders’ fears of expressing independent positions.”

Madanes returned from Washington this past summer when he finished his term as the IDF’s Ground Forces attache.

IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi speaks at late Col. Sharon Asman's funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE) The IDF Spokesperson's Unit denied that Kohavi had received the report detailing the corruption in the military, saying that he wrote "five volumes of professional and unclassified documents" and that the "content deals with the US Army and does not express any criticism against the IDF."



That document has been distributed around the military, to the Ground Force Command, attache office in Washington, the Deputy Chief of Staff, and Kohavi. Madanes "recently met with the Chief of Staff for a personal meeting," the military said, adding that "we will not elaborate on closed conversations between the chief of staff and his subordinates."

Israel Defense said that the report was written for the top brass in a “restricted and censored” way and Kohavi did not keep the report in his office.

The report comes shortly after the annual survey by the Israel Democracy Institute found that public confidence in the IDF has decreased over the past year with only 78 percent of Jewish Israelis saying that they had “very much or quite a lot” of trust in the military in 2021

The number showed a continued decrease over the past years, with public trust in the IDF sitting at 81% in 2020 and 90% the year before.

According to the think tank, while the military remains the most trusted institution in the country among Jewish Israelis, it was the lowest level of confidence in the IDF since 2008.

It is not the first time that Madanes has written a scathing report of the IDF.

In 2018 as he finished his term as an operations officer in the Central Command, Madanes criticized top brass, saying that military procedures have cost too many Israeli lives and lack of discipline has led to the deaths of soldiers. Calling his last position "the most frustrating and ungrateful position I've experienced in my military service," Madanes said that while the security challenges facing the Central Command in the West Bank, the numbers of soldiers deployed to the area has decreased to a point where the IDF is unable to achieve its goals. "The assessment of the situation in the command has hardly changed in the last two years. The territory remains the same territory and the enemy is the same enemy (but) the number of troops in the Central Command is insufficient to meet its missions," he wrote, adding that "in my opinion, too many Israelis have been killed and wounded in the past two years."



Madanes also said that there has been an erosion in ethical conduct and many soldiers and commanders in the field are “unprofessional” and lack basic legal knowledge.



“I feel a significant erosion of our ethical conduct as a system and a great lack of discipline,” he wrote.



Madanes, who wrote the letter after he landed the role IDF’s attache at Israel’s embassy in Washington, wrote in the opening paragraph that it was written “out of great concern and with the understanding that we have no other country or military.”