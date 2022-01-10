The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Senior IDF officer pens scathing report against the Israeli military

This is not the first time that Col. Alon Madanes has written a scathing report of the IDF.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 16:25

Updated: JANUARY 10, 2022 16:31
IDF conducts large-scale exercise to prepare for next round of conflict with Gaza (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF conducts large-scale exercise to prepare for next round of conflict with Gaza
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A rare report highly critical of the Israeli Defense Forces detailing corruption in the military and defense establishment as well as issues with its organizational culture has been released.
Titled “Red with shame: On the problem of corruption and values in the IDF”, the report written by Col. Alon Madanes, was given to IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.
According to the Israel Defense news site, the detailed report was divided into three volumes and “deals with suspicions of corruption in the IDF and in the Israeli defense system and industries, operational failures and also with issues related to moral values and a pessimistic organizational culture, including commanders’ fears of expressing independent positions.”
Madanes returned from Washington this past summer when he finished his term as the IDF’s Ground Forces attache.
The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit denied that Kohavi had received the report detailing the corruption in the military, saying that he wrote “five volumes of professional and unclassified documents” and that the “content deals with the US Army and does not express any criticism against the IDF.”
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi speaks at late Col. Sharon Asman's funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi speaks at late Col. Sharon Asman's funeral, Sunday, July 4, 2021. (credit: IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

That document has been distributed around the military, to the Ground Force Command, attache office in Washington, the Deputy Chief of Staff, and Kohavi.
Madanes “recently met with the Chief of Staff for a personal meeting,” the military said, adding that “we will not elaborate on closed conversations between the chief of staff and his subordinates.”
Israel Defense said that the report was written for the top brass in a “restricted and censored” way and Kohavi did not keep the report in his office.
The report comes shortly after the annual survey by the Israel Democracy Institute found that public confidence in the IDF has decreased over the past year with only 78 percent of Jewish Israelis saying that they had “very much or quite a lot” of trust in the military in 2021
The number showed a continued decrease over the past years, with public trust in the IDF sitting at 81% in 2020 and 90% the year before.
According to the think tank, while the military remains the most trusted institution in the country among Jewish Israelis,  it was the lowest level of confidence in the IDF since 2008.
It is not the first time that Madanes has written a scathing report of the IDF.
In 2018 as he finished his term as an operations officer in the Central Command, Madanes criticized top brass, saying that military procedures have cost too many Israeli lives and lack of discipline has led to the deaths of soldiers.
Calling his last position “the most frustrating and ungrateful position I’ve experienced in my military service,” Madanes said that while the security challenges facing the Central Command in the West Bank, the numbers of soldiers deployed to the area has decreased to a point where the IDF is unable to achieve its goals.
"The assessment of the situation in the command has hardly changed in the last two years. The territory remains the same territory and the enemy is the same enemy (but) the number of troops in the Central Command is insufficient to meet its missions,” he wrote, adding that “in my opinion, too many Israelis have been killed and wounded in the past two years.”

Madanes also said that there has been an erosion in ethical conduct and many soldiers and commanders in the field are “unprofessional” and lack basic legal knowledge.

“I feel a significant erosion of our ethical conduct as a system and a great lack of discipline,” he wrote. 

Madanes, who wrote the letter after he landed the role IDF’s attache at Israel’s embassy in Washington, wrote in the opening paragraph that it was written “out of great concern and with the  understanding that we have no other country or military.”


Tags IDF Aviv Kochavi Aviv Kohavi
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
3

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
4

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
5

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by