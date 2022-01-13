The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Hospital being sued for sedating woman against her wishes, leading to her death

A woman was subjected to a CT scan against her wishes while sedated and died.

By MAARIV ONLINE
Published: JANUARY 13, 2022 01:56
The Hillel Yaffe hospital in Hadera. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
The Hillel Yaffe hospital in Hadera.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Hillel Yaffe Medical Center is being sued by the father of a woman who was administered a sedated CT Scan against her wishes and died.
Four years ago, the woman was washing the floors in her home when she slipped and hit her right eye. According to the lawsuit, the woman did not lose consciousness and was entirely lucid.
The next day, her family doctor referred her to the emergency room in Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera. According to her father, the woman was sent to do a CT scan, but she refused. After multiple failed attempts to calm her down, the doctors sedated her and did the scan against her wishes. After the sedation, the woman suffered from heart failure and after going through resuscitation, she was moved to intensive care on a ventilator.
Two-and-a-half years later, the woman died at the age of 49.
In the expert opinion of the head of the sedation department in Hadassah University Medical Center Dr. David Gozal, the decision to sedate the patient against her wishes was very wrong.
ct scan feat 88 298 (credit: ERICA CHERNOFSKY )ct scan feat 88 298 (credit: ERICA CHERNOFSKY )
"It's an inconceivable decision whose place is in dark regimes that don't recognize human rights," he said. He added that, considering the patient was overweight, the risks should have been taken into consideration.
An expert for the defense claimed that the CT was essential for the patient in her state. "When there's a concern for a cerebral hemorrhage that is obviously life-threatening, the only way to be sure is with a CT," he said. "Clearly, if the patient had cooperated and lain quietly during the scan, there would have been no need to sedate her."
In a comment, the Hillel Yaffe Medical Center said that "the incident involved medical care in complicated professional conditions for the patient."


Tags court hospital death ct scan
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Court ruling giving police access to phone data sets dangerous precedent - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

It's time for the UN to battle Holocaust denial - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Salem Alketbi

US will work with Israel on tougher Iran stance in wake of Vienna - opinion

 By SALEM ALKETBI
Nadav Tamir

Israel needs a diplomatic horizon to preserve the Zionist vision - opinion

 By NADAV TAMIR
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: 'Deltacron' variant discovered in Cyprus

Colorized scanning electron micrograph of an apoptotic cell (purple) infected with SARS-COV-2 virus particles (yellow), also known as novel coronavirus, isolated from a patient sample.
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

COVID-19 vaccine lengthens menstrual cycle, no indication of danger - study

Prepping the vaccine at a Health Ministry center in Jerusalem's Malcha Mall

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by