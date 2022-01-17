IDF draft law falls in first reading in Knesset

The new IDF Draft Law fell in its first reading in the Knesset on Monday, with a vote of 54 to 54, after Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, a member of the coalition, voted against the bill.

The proposed law included plans to recruit Haredim (ultra-Orthodox) into the military and lower the age of exemption to 21 for those who prefer to remain in yeshiva. The lowering of the age will be in effect for two years.

After 24 months, the exemption age would have risen to 22, and a year later, to 23.

Even after the age rose, Haredim would have been able to complete their service at the age of 21 on condition they join the workforce through a track that provides professional training.

The bill set out annual targets for the number of ultra-Orthodox men to be enlisted per year beginning in 2021, with very slowly increasing rates of enlistment for the annual cohort of ultra-Orthodox men turning 18.

Should enlistment targets not be met, the bill provided for a reduction in the state budget for yeshivas, money that is distributed to recognized yeshivas for the purposes of paying students a monthly stipend.

"The purpose of the proposal is to act, as far as possible, to promote equality in service, by increasing the number of Haredi servicemen in the IDF and by expanding the ranks of those serving in the national-civil service," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz while presenting the bill on Monday. "This, while recognizing the value of Torah study, and under the understanding that not all yeshiva students will serve tomorrow morning or at all."

Gantz stressed that the IDF is working to expand service options tailored to the Haredi public which will ensure that Haredim can preserve their identity. The military is also working to establish options that could help Haredim enter the workforce.

The defense minister added that the government will form a team to advance a new service framework which will adapt the IDF to "the next 70 years" with the view that there is a need to expand the ranks and promote the value of equality.

Gantz added that while an absolute majority must serve, not everyone can or needs to serve in the IDF, explaining that many national service options will also be established in other civilian and security entities. "This is one of the most complex, important and significant reforms for Israel's security and Israeli society," said Gantz.

The defense minister added that the Draft Law is the first step in formulating an overall national service framework.

Gantz stressed that there are also mechanisms in the law to ensure compliance with its goals, adding, in an address to the Haredi MKs in the Knesset plenum, that "I am sure we will not need to use these mechanisms."

The defense minister added that reform is needed not just for the Haredi sector, but all of Israeli society in terms of drafting to the IDF. "The current situation, in which half of 18-year-olds in Israel do not enlist, undermines basic Israeli resilience. Therefore, we will do anything to reach agreements and determine [national service] routes that will allow everyone to serve."

"If we can recruit Haredim for a period of service in charitable institutions - it will be a great mitzvah. If we include Arabs in strengthening informal education systems, we will also contribute to Arab society and its well-being," said Gantz. "This is true for other sectors, for different groups and sometimes also for specific people. The message is one - we need everyone and everyone has a place."

United Torah Judaism (UTJ) MK Uri Maklev stated that the law "undermines the foundation of our existence," telling Ra'am that it "has no moral right to support this law."

"I believe wholeheartedly that the duty to study the Torah and its existence is what gives the people of Israel the right to exist, it is our soul of life, it is the main and exclusive pillar of support, it is the cornerstone and foundation for our moral and practical existence," added Maklev. "The army is not a value, but a security need, the Torah is a value and when there is Torah study the need for an army is small."

UTJ MK Meir Porush also spoke out against the law, saying that with "a government of Jews that enacts such a law, it is preferable that such a state not even exist."

"What annoys us is the the people of Ra'am are receiving budgets, while we are not and they are telling us to go to the army. Does that sound rational?" added Porush.

Shas leader Arye Deri called the Draft Law a "political law, whose entire purpose is to harm Torah learners and discriminate against Torah learners."

"I turn to the members of Ra'am, you have no moral right to decide concerning Jews and Haredim who will serve in the army and who will not! It's a red line!" added Deri. "If you raise a hand in favor of the draft law, we will not give up any possible action in the High Court of Justice to recruit Arabs to the army."

Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.