The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

IDF draft law falls in first reading in Knesset

The proposed law included plans to recruit Haredim (ultra-Orthodox) into the military.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: JANUARY 17, 2022 19:51

Updated: JANUARY 17, 2022 19:55
HAREDIM PROTEST at the city’s Bar Ilan intersection, following the arrest of a haredi draft-dodger. The Peleg faction frequently spearheads such protests; Illustrative. (photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
HAREDIM PROTEST at the city’s Bar Ilan intersection, following the arrest of a haredi draft-dodger. The Peleg faction frequently spearheads such protests; Illustrative.
(photo credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
The new IDF Draft Law fell in its first reading in the Knesset on Monday, with a vote of 54 to 54, after Meretz MK Ghaida Rinawie Zoabi, a member of the coalition, voted against the bill.
The proposed law included plans to recruit Haredim (ultra-Orthodox) into the military and lower the age of exemption to 21 for those who prefer to remain in yeshiva. The lowering of the age will be in effect for two years.
After 24 months, the exemption age would have risen to 22, and a year later, to 23.
Even after the age rose, Haredim would have been able to complete their service at the age of 21 on condition they join the workforce through a track that provides professional training.
The bill set out annual targets for the number of ultra-Orthodox men to be enlisted per year beginning in 2021, with very slowly increasing rates of enlistment for the annual cohort of ultra-Orthodox men turning 18.
ULTRA-ORTHODOX MEN walk past the entrance to an IDF draft office in Jerusalem. (credit: REUTERS)ULTRA-ORTHODOX MEN walk past the entrance to an IDF draft office in Jerusalem. (credit: REUTERS)
Should enlistment targets not be met, the bill provided for a reduction in the state budget for yeshivas, money that is distributed to recognized yeshivas for the purposes of paying students a monthly stipend.
"The purpose of the proposal is to act, as far as possible, to promote equality in service, by increasing the number of Haredi servicemen in the IDF and by expanding the ranks of those serving in the national-civil service," said Defense Minister Benny Gantz while presenting the bill on Monday. "This, while recognizing the value of Torah study, and under the understanding that not all yeshiva students will serve tomorrow morning or at all."
Gantz stressed that the IDF is working to expand service options tailored to the Haredi public which will ensure that Haredim can preserve their identity. The military is also working to establish options that could help Haredim enter the workforce.
The defense minister added that the government will form a team to advance a new service framework which will adapt the IDF to "the next 70 years" with the view that there is a need to expand the ranks and promote the value of equality.
Gantz added that while an absolute majority must serve, not everyone can or needs to serve in the IDF, explaining that many national service options will also be established in other civilian and security entities. "This is one of the most complex, important and significant reforms for Israel's security and Israeli society," said Gantz.
The defense minister added that the Draft Law is the first step in formulating an overall national service framework.
Gantz stressed that there are also mechanisms in the law to ensure compliance with its goals, adding, in an address to the Haredi MKs in the Knesset plenum, that "I am sure we will not need to use these mechanisms."
The defense minister added that reform is needed not just for the Haredi sector, but all of Israeli society in terms of drafting to the IDF. "The current situation, in which half of 18-year-olds in Israel do not enlist, undermines basic Israeli resilience. Therefore, we will do anything to reach agreements and determine [national service] routes that will allow everyone to serve."
"If we can recruit Haredim for a period of service in charitable institutions - it will be a great mitzvah. If we include Arabs in strengthening informal education systems, we will also contribute to Arab society and its well-being," said Gantz. "This is true for other sectors, for different groups and sometimes also for specific people. The message is one - we need everyone and everyone has a place."
United Torah Judaism (UTJ) MK Uri Maklev stated that the law "undermines the foundation of our existence," telling Ra'am that it "has no moral right to support this law."
"I believe wholeheartedly that the duty to study the Torah and its existence is what gives the people of Israel the right to exist, it is our soul of life, it is the main and exclusive pillar of support, it is the cornerstone and foundation for our moral and practical existence," added Maklev. "The army is not a value, but a security need, the Torah is a value and when there is Torah study the need for an army is small."
UTJ MK Meir Porush also spoke out against the law, saying that with "a government of Jews that enacts such a law, it is preferable that such a state not even exist."
"What annoys us is the the people of Ra'am are receiving budgets, while we are not and they are telling us to go to the army. Does that sound rational?" added Porush.
Shas leader Arye Deri called the Draft Law a "political law, whose entire purpose is to harm Torah learners and discriminate against Torah learners."
"I turn to the members of Ra'am, you have no moral right to decide concerning Jews and Haredim who will serve in the army and who will not! It's a red line!" added Deri. "If you raise a hand in favor of the draft law, we will not give up any possible action in the High Court of Justice to recruit Arabs to the army."
Jeremy Sharon contributed to this report.


Tags Benny Gantz IDF haredi draft haredim draft
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Amid antisemitic violence, Jewish solidarity is needed - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

The loss of governability - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yohanan Plesner

Israel’s governmental institutions must be strengthened - opinion

 By YOHANAN PLESNER
Daphne Gottschalk

Employers need to embrace a virtual learning strategy

 By DAPHNE GOTTSCHALK
Noa Zilberman

Why your soft skills are your strongest skills

 By NOA ZILBERMAN
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: New Omicron sub variant discovered in Israel

Scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus
4

Killer Zionist dolphins? Hamas claims they exist

Dolphins [Illustrative]
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by