Israel Police solve rape case with DNA sample from used mask

A Jerusalem resident in his 30s was arrested for raping and physically assaulting a tourist back in 2009 after police took a DNA sample from a used mask.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 20, 2022 15:08
The face mask that ended Israel Police's 13-year investigation into a rape case. (photo credit: ISRAEL POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A DNA sample gathered from a face mask helped Israel Police crack a 13-year-old rape case, the police announced on Thursday.
A Jerusalem resident in his 30s was arrested for raping and physically assaulting a tourist back in 2009, when the suspect was still a minor.
According to the original police report from 2009, the tourist met the suspect in Jerusalem during her stay in Israel. The man, who offered to carry the tourist's baggage, led her to a dark public park in the city and proceeded to assault and rape her.
The suspect managed to escape and the police investigation that followed proved futile.
However, 13 years later, investigators reached a breakthrough due to advancements in identification technology and one used face mask.
Israel Police officers enforce lockdown restrictions, January 8, 2020. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)Israel Police officers enforce lockdown restrictions, January 8, 2020. (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
A DNA sample taken from the face mask worn by the suspect meant police managed to succefully identify and arrest the Jerusalem resident, following a period of undercover investigative work.
The man, who is in detention since earlier in the week, will be brought in front of a court by the Jerusalem District Attorney's Office to be indicted for rape and assault.
The case is "proof" that "even as time passes, Israel Police continues to relentlessly work to locate criminals and bring them to justice," head of Israel Police's Jerusalem District Doron Turgeman said.
"The advanced technological means of investigation made solving the case possible," Turgeman added.


Tags Israel Israel Police Jerusalem rape Masks Face mask
