The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

UN’s biased and destructive obsession with Israel - opinion

The current UN General Assembly session recently approved yet another investigation of human rights abuses allegedly committed by Israel.

By TOM SUOZZI
Published: JANUARY 22, 2022 17:25

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2022 17:31
Ambassador Gilad Erdan is seen holding a graphic about Hamas while speaking to the UN General Assembly, on May 20, 2021. (photo credit: Courtesy)
Ambassador Gilad Erdan is seen holding a graphic about Hamas while speaking to the UN General Assembly, on May 20, 2021.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
The United Nations has failed to follow in the age-old tradition of making New Year’s Day resolutions to reevaluate and reconsider one’s actions and mistakes. For the anti-Israel mob, it is never New Year’s, it’s Groundhog Day. The UN’s biased and destructive obsession with Israel is an endless loop, impervious to history, oblivious to facts on the ground.
The current UN General Assembly session recently approved yet another investigation of human rights abuses allegedly committed by Israel. This latest exercise takes the form of an open-ended “commission of inquiry” and was originally launched by a vote of 24 to 9 with 14 abstentions (including France) at the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva.
The proximate pretext for this most recent hyper-biased focus on Israel was the flare-up of violence in Gaza this past May. To recall – this was a defensive action taken by Israel in response to a massive barrage of rocket fire by Hamas against Israeli civilian targets. Hamas, a terrorist organization openly devoted to the destruction of the state of Israel and that does not even recognize the legitimacy of a Jewish state, never lacks for excuses to commit murderous attacks on Israelis.
Clearly, any other sovereign country would respond strongly to violent attacks on its civilian population. Yet only Israel is subjected to over-the-top criticism and an international “commission of inquiry.”
It has been pointed out repeatedly, but tellingly, that at many historical junctures, the Palestinians had golden opportunities to establish a sovereign state and peace with Israel under generous terms. Each time, the answer was a resounding “no.”
DAMAGE IS caused to a residential building, a vehicle and other property after rockets from the Gaza Strip hit Petah Tikva last May. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90) DAMAGE IS caused to a residential building, a vehicle and other property after rockets from the Gaza Strip hit Petah Tikva last May. (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/FLASH90)
The question that begs to be answered is what exactly do the Palestinians want? If it was sovereignty and peace, they could have had that long ago.
What is it that the Palestinians, or at least their leaders, are really after? It’s become clear that they are not after an agreement resulting in a Palestinian state. They could have had that long ago. 
What they really want is captured by their slogan, “Palestine will be free from the river to the sea.” That means, of course, the elimination of the Jewish state.
Obviously, neither the current Israeli government nor any conceivable Israeli government would ever agree to its own destruction. But the mad dream of Hamas, Hezbollah and even of the PLO-led Palestinian Authority is that Israel will eventually be forced to oblige by massive international pressure.
The creation of the “commission of inquiry” and all UN bodies targeting Israel (specifically, the Committee for the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People, the Division of Palestinian Rights and the Special Committee to Investigate Israeli Practices Affecting the Human Rights of the Palestinian People and Other Arabs of the Occupied Territories) are an important part of this effort.
This endless loop of defamation and delegitimization of Israel begs the question: What does it achieve?
It will not deter Israel from protecting its citizens and it does absolutely nothing at all to help the Palestinians. If goal is really to assist the Palestinian cause, it is a failed enterprise and it needs to stop. The “commission of inquiry” is yet another effort that is misguided at best, ill-intentioned and doomed to failure. It will not deter Israel from its legitimate duty to protect its citizens and it will achieve nothing at all for the Palestinians.
The writer is a Democratic member of the US House of Representatives from New York State.


Tags Israel United Nations palestinian peace talks Israel Palestine
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must clarify it's confusing COVID-19 rules - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Netanyahu should take the plea deal and save Israel - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Peace and the non-rational enemy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Mark Regev

Iran's regime is the source of the Israel-Iran conflict - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

Societal psychosis and the ‘mental illness’ excuse - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Texas synagogue hostages freed, British gunman dead

Law enforcement vehicles are seen in the area where a man has reportedly taken people hostage at a synagogue during services that were being streamed live, in Colleyville, Texas, US, January 15, 2022.
2

Sixth mass extinction event in progress - and it's humanity's fault - study

EARTH, from Beresheet’s vantage point
3

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late January

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
4

Did the Exodus happen? Israeli scholar tours Egypt to show it did

Tourists look at the 3200-year-old Abu Simbel temple during a daily sound and light show, on the eve of the anniversary of pharaoh king Ramses II's coronation.
5

Saudi royal family are descendants of Jews who fought Muhammad - Iranian general

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 40th Summit in Riyadh

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by