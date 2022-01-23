28-year-old mother stabbed to death by her husband in the Galilee

Rasmia Barbour, a 28-year-old mother, was stabbed to death by her husband in the Galilee, Maariv reported on Friday.

Her husband called the police and reported that he had killed her.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

MDA paramedics arrived at the scene and confirmed the woman's death, finding stab wounds on her body. The husband was arrested and brought into questioning, while police investigators opened an investigation into the incident.

Their three-year-old toddler son was also present. It is unclear to investigators whether the minor witnessed the murder. The circumstances of the incident are unknown.

Labor Party MK and member of the Committee on the Status of Women and Gender Equality, Naama Lazimi, stated: "This difficult morning we are seeing the consequences of dragging our feet around for years in the fight on violence against women. The one who paid the price this time is 28-year-old Rasmia Barbour, a mother. Her three-year-old son will grow up without a mother and with a murderous father."

Israelis light candles in memory of women murdered in domestic violence, at a set up memorial on Rothschild Boulevard, ahead of International Day of Violence Against Women. November 24, 2020. (credit: MIRIAM ALSTER/FLASH90)

"The State of Israel does not have the legitimacy to abandon its women, it is our duty to take care of the human needs of security and protection of civilians," she added.