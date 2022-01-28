The Israeli defense establishment was kept in the dark ahead of the decision of the United States to withdraw from the Iranian nuclear deal, a move by Washington that was a “strategic mistake”, former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot said.

“Only Yossi Cohen, Ron Dermer and Benjamin Netanyahu dealt with this issue of leaving the nuclear deal. No one spoke with the security establishment,” Eisenkot told The Jerusalem Post’s sister public Maariv.

Eisenkot said that he had never attended a meeting or held a meeting with former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the possibility of withdrawing from the nuclear deal or even former US President Donald Trump’s “Deal of the Century” with the Palestinians.

“This does not make sense, this is not the right way to run a country,” he said.

Describing the atmosphere prior to the decision, he said that "Netanyahu came with one worldview and narrative, the defense establishment came with another story and narrative.”

ADDRESSING THE UN General Assembly in 2012, then-prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu draws a red line on an illustration depicting Iran’s ability to create a nuclear weapon. (credit: KEITH BEDFORD/REUTERS)

According to him, he was aware that the Mossad was pushing the Americans to withdraw from the deal while he was building his multi-year plan on the assumption that the IDF could look forward to a decade of quiet on the nuclear issue.

That assumption “allowed us for the first time to delivery enormous resources, tens of billions, in favor of other missions” including destroying cross-border tunnels belonging to both Hezbollah in the north and Hamas in the south, building the barrier along the border with the Gaza Strip and increasing technological capabilities.

“Then, in the middle of it all, comes the exit from the agreement. And we are surprised by the exit from it. This is a matter that we did not prepare for,” he said.

The exit by the administration of former US President Donald Trump from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action in 2018 was a “strategic mistake” that while it had certain holes, it slowed down Iran’s nuclear program and the withdrawal “freed the Iranians from certain shackles.”

“The Iranians were in shock for a few months, they did not start enriching uranium in the first six months, only after when I was no longer chief of staff, in 2019. They had legitimacy for the violations because of the US withdrawal.

According to him, he believed then and continues to believe that withdrawing from the deal was done“completely out of blue. In my opinion, it was also a strategic mistake.”

Asked if Israel should attack Iran if it achieves nuclear capabilities as well as the missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead, Eisenkot said that the political echelon has set three basic principles to use force against Iran: capability, necessity, and international legitimacy.

But “it’s complicated” for Israel to strike Iran on its own.

The former Chief of Staff also said Israel almost assassinated Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Corps. Commander Qassem Solemani a year and a half before he was killed by an American drone strike in Baghdad.

"In Operation House of Cards, Soleimani survived death," he said, referring to a large-scale Israeli attack on Iranian targets in Syria in May 2018 after rockets were fired towards the Golan Heights.

It was described by the IDF at the time as “the most extensive operation in Syria since 1974” and saw 100 Iranian targets in Syria destroyed following a missile barrage of 32 Fajr-5 and Grad missiles towards Israel’s front defensive line in the Golan Heights.

“We decided that if he was in a command center or operations room or somewhere in the area, we would take him out. And we had approval for that. But we could not close the circle on him,” Eisenkot said.

Israel has carried out thousands of strikes against Iran and Hezbollah in Syria as part of its war-between-war (known in Hebrew as MABAM) campaign that the former chief of staff said began around 2009 under the command of Gabi Ashkenazi.

It intensified under his predecessor Defense Minister Benny Gantz and in 2017 then Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and then-Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman accepted their recommendation to allow the IDF to use “the most significant use of force” for years against Iran in Syria.

As part of the MABAM, Israel has also targeted dozens of Iranian weapons convoys heading to Lebanon for Hezbollah. The Iranian-backed group poses a “very significant threat” to Israel and has an arsenal of 150,000 rockets and missiles.

And while “we have very significant capabilities-both defensively and offensively,” a war that would break out on the northern border “will not be simple,” he warned.

Some 2,000 rockets are expected to be fired towards Israel each day by the group from Lebanon and ground infiltrations by the group’s elite Radwan forces are expected as well. Civilians living along the border are expected to be evacuated from the border.

But, “if in 2006 they got Dahiya, next time it will be double Dahiya,” he threatened, referring to the strategy he outlined that endorses the disproportionate use of power and sees the destruction of civilian infrastructure in order to deny Hezbollah from using it.

As part of the MABAM, the IDF also participated in the war against ISIS and carried out numerous operations against the terror group and has been cooperating with the militaries of many countries, he said.

During a conference held by the US-led Global Coalition to Defeat Daesh, Eisenkot said that he was visited “quietly by generals and chiefs of staff from countries that had never met with Israelis, as well as those who later signed with Abraham Accords

“Israel is waging war throughout the Middle East and we are cooperating with many armies on countless special operations and the damage caused to ISIS is very extensive,” he said, adding that he estimated that “hundreds of Daesh operatives were killed and over a thousand wounded, facilities and infrastructure destroyed.”