The Israeli Tourism Ministry and the Israel Nature and Parks Authority have collaborated to fund guided tours for the general public.

25 million shekels will be allocated to fund tours with qualified tour guides. The first stage will have a budget of 10 million.

“The initiative offers the opportunity for public exposure to sites less traveled, in the company of a professional tour guide who will enrich the experience with information and content," said Raya Shurki, CEO of the Israel Nature and Parks Authority.

Tours will take place during both weekends and weekdays, and will be available in tourist sites, parks and cities across Israel. All tours will abide by COVID-19 guidelines under the Health Ministry.

"This is the first step towards the tour guides’ return to employment - something that has not happened for nearly two years," said Ganit Peleg, the Israel Tour Guides Association's chair.

"I would like to call on other bodies and government ministries to come and open a direct channel of employment for as many tour guides as possible to integrate them into guiding," he continued.

The Tourism Ministry launched a website last month where they could keep tourists updated with the latest COVID-19 guidelines.