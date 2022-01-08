Health Ministry leads project to detect COVID in wastewater

The Health Ministry has been leading a project in order to identify COVID-19 from wastewater, using technology developed by Israeli tech company Kando.

Since the pandemic began, using technology in wastewater areas, the Health Ministry has initiated projects in a number of cities in Israel as a means of finding a solution to identify the novel coronavirus. Researchers from Ben-Gurion University and the Technion also assisted with the initiative.

The Health Ministry is using Kando's tech and will deploy hundreds of control units throughout Israel.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Kando's tech is used to identify COVID-19 using sensors and control units placed in municipal sewage systems to collect data, as well as AI and computer analyses.

All this could prevent a future wave of increased morbidity and allow the early discovery of new variants using geographical identification.

The researchers and representatives from Kando install the sampling system at Technion. (credit: RAMI SHLUSH / TECHNION)

The initiative includes the bi-weekly monitoring of towns with a higher population than 20,000 people. This would allow the collection of samples that could be used to detect the presence of the virus in wastewater.