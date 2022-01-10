The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

Israel launches site to keep tourists updated on COVID-19 restrictions

Following the reopening of Israel's skies, the Tourism Ministry took the initiative to launch a COVID-19 information center for incoming tourists.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 10, 2022 00:36
The Tourism Ministry's new landing page for news on tourism in Israel amid COVID-19 (photo credit: screenshot)
The Tourism Ministry's new landing page for news on tourism in Israel amid COVID-19
(photo credit: screenshot)
Israel's Tourism Ministry launched a new website on Sunday dedicated to keeping tourists updated with the latest COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions set by the Israeli government.
On Friday, Israel removed every country from its 'red' list, reopening the skies and allowing Israelis to travel anywhere in the world. Two days later, restrictions on foreign nationals from non-red countries were also removed, meaning tourists are now able to enter Israel without the need for special permission, provided that they are fully vaccinated.
Following the reopening of Israel's skies, the Tourism Ministry took the initiative to launch a regularly-updated landing page, incorporating all necessary and useful information for tourists visiting Israel as the Omicron wave sweeps through the country.
The guide is divided into three sections with the aim of making navigation through all the different restrictions and requirements simple and providing ease of access to all relevant information.
The first section, titled "Planning Your Trip," shows information on the Health Ministry's up-to-date definition of vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19, along with a list of approved Coronavirus vaccines and required documentation for entry into Israel. The second, "During Your Stay," highlights the location of COVID-19 testing centers across Israel and what tourists should do if they need to get tested during a visit to Israel.
The third and final section, "Before You Leave Us," displays information about coronavirus testing and documentation required to board a return flight at Ben-Gurion Airport.
Travellers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90) Travellers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)
The new COVID-19 in Israel guide, currently only available in English, will soon be translated and available in other languages, the ministry said.
Israel's tourism industry has suffered throughout the COVID-19 pandemic
After a record year for incoming tourism to Israel in 2019, the abrupt closure of all incoming tourism after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 caused the number of incoming tourists to plunge to 832,500, compared to four and a half million in 2019.
In 2021, the number of incoming tourists was even lower than the previous year at 401,500, with overall revenue amounting to some NIS two billion.
You can visit the website by clicking this link: https://safe.israel.travel/


Tags Israel Tourism Tourism Ministry Coronavirus COVID-19 Assuta Health
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must make COVID-19 antigen tests accessible to all - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH: Being statesmanlike meant we had to hold ourselves accountable to the word that defines us.

Time to create pandemic travel exceptions rule - opinion

 By MICHAL COTLER-WUNSH
Asher Fredman

Abraham Accords' true potential goes far deeper than business ties - opinion

 By ASHER FREDMAN

My Word: ‘Fowl play’ and the other pandemic

 By LIAT COLLINS
Greer Fay Cashman

Death of an icon – a tribute to Yoram Taharlev

 By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Most Read
1

COVID-19: New variant, B.1.640.2, detected in France - study

COVID-19 (illustrative)
2

Have archaeologists finally discovered the long-lost temple of Hercules?

A statue of Hercules and a lion
3

Jon Stewart breaks Hollywood's silence on antisemitism in Harry Potter

Jon Stewart holds the Emmy award for the "The Daily Show" in 2011
4

Fresh violence in Kazakhstan after Russia sends troops to quell uprising

Kazakh law enforcement officers are seen on a barricade during a protest triggered by fuel price increase in Almaty, Kazakhstan January 5, 2022.
5

Israel's Mossad bombed German, Swiss firms to stop Pakistani nukes - report

A masked protester sits next to a flag of Pakistan during an anti-Indian protest

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by