Israel launches site to keep tourists updated on COVID-19 restrictions

Israel's Tourism Ministry launched a new website on Sunday dedicated to keeping tourists updated with the latest COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions set by the Israeli government.

On Friday, Israel removed every country from its 'red' list, reopening the skies and allowing Israelis to travel anywhere in the world. Two days later, restrictions on foreign nationals from non-red countries were also removed, meaning tourists are now able to enter Israel without the need for special permission, provided that they are fully vaccinated.

Following the reopening of Israel's skies , the Tourism Ministry took the initiative to launch a regularly-updated landing page, incorporating all necessary and useful information for tourists visiting Israel as the Omicron wave sweeps through the country.

The guide is divided into three sections with the aim of making navigation through all the different restrictions and requirements simple and providing ease of access to all relevant information.

The first section, titled "Planning Your Trip," shows information on the Health Ministry's up-to-date definition of vaccinated and recovered from COVID-19, along with a list of approved Coronavirus vaccines and required documentation for entry into Israel. The second, "During Your Stay," highlights the location of COVID-19 testing centers across Israel and what tourists should do if they need to get tested during a visit to Israel.

The third and final section, "Before You Leave Us," displays information about coronavirus testing and documentation required to board a return flight at Ben-Gurion Airport.

Travellers seen at the Ben Gurion International Airport, on December 22, 2021. (credit: FLASH90)

The new COVID-19 in Israel guide, currently only available in English, will soon be translated and available in other languages, the ministry said.

After a record year for incoming tourism to Israel in 2019, the abrupt closure of all incoming tourism after the outbreak of the pandemic in early 2020 caused the number of incoming tourists to plunge to 832,500, compared to four and a half million in 2019.

In 2021, the number of incoming tourists was even lower than the previous year at 401,500, with overall revenue amounting to some NIS two billion.