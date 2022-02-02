Suspected oil patches spotted off coast of Netanya

Suspected oil patches were spotted about 20 kilometers off the coast of Netanya on Tuesday night, after the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) notified the Environmental Protection Ministry about a suspected oil patch earlier in the day.

The Environmental Protection Ministry had failed to find any signs of an oil patch earlier in the afternoon after it received the alert from EMSA, but aircraft from the defense establishment were later able to find signs of oil patches off the coast of Israel.

The ministry conducted a situation evaluation on Tuesday night to carry out a closer identification of the suspected oil patches. The source of the oil and the size of the oil patches is unclear as of yet.

Israeli soldiers clean tar off the Palmachim beach following an offshore oil spill which drenched most of the Israeli coastline, February 22, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The suspected oil spill comes about a year after an oil spill in the Mediterranean caused an unprecedented ecological disaster along Israel's coast.

Then environmental protection minister Gila Gamliel claimed that the spill was caused by an Iranian oil tanker and Lloyd's List, a leading international shipping journal, later reported that a tanker called Emerald which was carrying Iranian oil had been confirmed to be responsible for the spill.

Some reports at the time claimed that the Emerald had been damaged by an Israeli attack although Defense Minister Benny Gantz denied the allegations.

The latest possible oil spill comes shortly after the Iranian ship Parnia traveled through the Mediterranean from the Suez Canal to the port of Latakia in Syria.

This is a developing story.