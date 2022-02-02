The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Suspected oil patches spotted off coast of Netanya

The suspected oil spill comes about a year after an oil spill in the Mediterranean caused an unprecedented ecological disaster along Israel's coast.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 00:34

Updated: FEBRUARY 2, 2022 00:37
The Environmental Protection Ministry holds a drill in December 2021 to practice cleaning the Eilat Port from an oil spill. (photo credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY)
The Environmental Protection Ministry holds a drill in December 2021 to practice cleaning the Eilat Port from an oil spill.
(photo credit: ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION MINISTRY)

Suspected oil patches were spotted about 20 kilometers off the coast of Netanya on Tuesday night, after the European Maritime Safety Agency (EMSA) notified the Environmental Protection Ministry about a suspected oil patch earlier in the day.

The Environmental Protection Ministry had failed to find any signs of an oil patch earlier in the afternoon after it received the alert from EMSA, but aircraft from the defense establishment were later able to find signs of oil patches off the coast of Israel.

The ministry conducted a situation evaluation on Tuesday night to carry out a closer identification of the suspected oil patches. The source of the oil and the size of the oil patches is unclear as of yet.

Israeli soldiers clean tar off the Palmachim beach following an offshore oil spill which drenched most of the Israeli coastline, February 22, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)Israeli soldiers clean tar off the Palmachim beach following an offshore oil spill which drenched most of the Israeli coastline, February 22, 2021 (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH 90)

The suspected oil spill comes about a year after an oil spill in the Mediterranean caused an unprecedented ecological disaster along Israel's coast.

Then environmental protection minister Gila Gamliel claimed that the spill was caused by an Iranian oil tanker and Lloyd's List, a leading international shipping journal, later reported that a tanker called Emerald which was carrying Iranian oil had been confirmed to be responsible for the spill.

Some reports at the time claimed that the Emerald had been damaged by an Israeli attack although Defense Minister Benny Gantz denied the allegations.

The latest possible oil spill comes shortly after the Iranian ship Parnia traveled through the Mediterranean from the Suez Canal to the port of Latakia in Syria.

This is a developing story.



Tags Israel Netanya oil
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Seven signs that you may have already had coronavirus

Woman blowing nose (Illustrative)
2

New MERS-related virus NeoCoV may be more lethal, transmissible - study

Coronavirus (illustrative).
3

'The Jew is the devil' — Neo-Nazis rally in Florida

A Nazi's salute at a neo-Nazi rally in Kansas City, Missouri. (Dave Kaup/Reuters)
4

Swastikas displayed at Canadian ‘Freedom Convoy’ protests against vaccination mandates

A Nazi armband with a swastika displayed in the Deutsches Historisches Museum, Berlin, Germany
5

Size matters more than we think, Israeli study concludes

Larger images are more likely to be remembered during naturalistic visual behavior.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by