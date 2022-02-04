Netanyahu trial: Court gives prosecution space on phone hacking charges

The Jerusalem District Court on Friday gave the prosecution some breathing space regarding the cell phone hacking scandal in the public corruption trial of former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

It ordered that witnesses will go forward as scheduled on Monday and possibly even Tuesday and Wednesday, despite defense lawyers' demands that the cell phone hacking scandal halt all witness testimony.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

In addition, the court did order the prosecution to provide an update on the scandal by Tuesday, but the impression was that the court will allow the next two witnesses to play out this coming week and only address the scandal before former top aide turned state's witness Shlomo Filber testifies.

Late Thursday, lawyers for Netanyahu and for Bezeq and Walla owner Shaul Elovitch filed motions with the court attacking the police and the state prosecution over a new scandal in which Filber’s cell phone was allegedly illegally hacked.

Filber had been due to testify in the coming week or two.

Shlomo Filber, the suspended director-general of the Communications Ministry, waits for his remand hearing at the Tel Aviv Magistrate’s Court on February 18, 2018 (credit: REUTERS)

Besides Filber, Netanyahu's lawyers alleged that hacking may have taken place regarding Elovitch, Nir Hefetz, Yair Netanyahu, billionaire tycoon and Netanyahu ally James Packer, other former advisers of Netanyahu and persons close to Yediot Ahronot owner Arnon "Nuni" Mozes (though much less is confirmed about these other persons than with regard to Filber).

Hefetz told The Jerusalem Post on Thursday night that even in the event that his cell phone was hacked, he would stand by his testimony on behalf of the prosecution.

If Hefetz maintains that position, then while there could be negative personal consequences for police who may have broken the law, there is a good chance that, under Israeli law, the court will allow his testimony to stand.

The situation with Filber could be more complex since he has not yet testified.

In the motions, lawyers Boaz Ben Tzur and Jacques Chen demanded that: 1) the prosecution provide a full deconstruction of the scandal within days; 2) that this coming Monday's hearing subject matter be shifted from hearing witnesses to exclusively focusing on this issue; 3) and that the court reevaluate its view of the entire case to date and its expectations going forward.

After Wednesday night's reports which were already confirmed in part by the police, the defense was expected to get some leeway to postpone Filber's testimony and possibly even some other witness' testimony until the prosecution has assessed the latest scandal and forwarded to it all relevant evidence.

The court's initial ruling is an indication that, unless the scandal harms actual evidence presented at trial, the judges may say it should not help with Netanyahu's defense and leave disciplining the police to the police and the prosecution.

It is also possible that the prosecution and the defense could engage in a legal battle about how much data relating to the latest police-NSO cell phone hacking scandal must be disclosed - something which could lead to a delay of the trial by several weeks.

According to the reports, the police cyber unit did not pass on the information it gleaned to the police investigations department or the state prosecution.

Despite that qualification, a new revelation that the police may have used illegal cyber tools even in collecting intelligence on someone at the center of the Netanyahu cases sent shock waves throughout the country and led to wild speculation about altering the course of the case.

In the most radical scenario, the latest news could undermine the prosecution's credibility with the court and empower Netanyahu to seek an improved plea bargain.

Alternatively, the prosecution may eventually seek to downplay the issue as irrelevant to the trial if they did not use it to prove the charges against the former prime minister.

Unlike the US, Israel does not have as strong a “fruit of the poisonous tree” principle which leans toward automatically disqualifying evidence illegally obtained, even if the evidence is true and proves the charges.

Instead, Israel allows courts discretion to allow illegally obtained evidence if they view the evidence as credible and decisive.

Ironically, Justice Minister Gideon Sa’ar, who is a Netanyahu critic, is pushing forward with a future bill to make Israel tougher on the police for such abuses.

But the law that the courts would apply to the Netanyahu case would be the law that existed when the case started in January 2020.

In any event, Ben Tzur and Chen said that the prosecution must explain: 1) when any illegal hacking occurred; 2) which police officials were involved in the hacking and had knowledge of or approved the hacking up the chain of command; 3) whether any byproducts of the hacking were used to interrogate witnesses in the case; and 4) whether any evidence acquired by later court orders was obtained using byproducts of the hacking, without disclosing to the courts that illegal hacking had taken place.

The more the police or prosecution's case benefited directly or even indirectly from the hacking, the more it could lead to motions by the defense to disqualify items of evidence and even for a mistrial.

To the extent the hacking did not benefit the case, the sting for law enforcement might be limited to consequences for those involved in illegal hacking activity, but without harming the case against the defendants.

Channel 13 also reported Thursday night that earlier this week the police may have initially misled the prosecution about what it did or did not do in terms of hacking.

These allegations are the latest spinoff of the Police-NSO Affair which has shaken the police to its foundations in recent weeks.

The motions also presented a transcript of a recording showing that some police investigators learned about the use of the cell phone hacking tool and were discussing it right before they questioned Filber.

The transcript indicated that the investigators seemed to think that the hacking was illegal, but that they might not have been part of the decision to initiate the hacking.