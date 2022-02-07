Police chief, politicians calls for state inquiry into NSO affair

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai called on Monday for the formation of a commission of inquiry into allegations that police targeted civilians with the NSO Group's Pegasus spyware, after a Calcalist report revealed a new list of alleged targets ranging from politicians to businessmen to protest leaders.

The Pegasus spyware is capable of remotely and covertly extracting information from targets' cell phones, including texts, browser history, call history and screenshots, among other information.

The new report by Calcalist claims that the police's special operations cyber unit used Pegasus for years against civilians without obtaining court approval and in direct violation of the law. The technology was used for intelligence gathering and not for gathering evidence.

Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai responded to the report on Monday, urging Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev to order the formation of an external and independent judicial review committee to examine the issue "in order to restore the public's trust in Israel Police on the one hand and to regulate the use of technologies in Israel Police on the other."

"To the extent that the committee finds irregularities and failures they will be dealt with in accordance with the law," added Shabtai.

President Isaac Herzog responded to report while speaking at at the B'Sheva conference on Monday saying, "This is not an easy day. The law enforcement system can not be careless when it comes to following the law. We must not lose our democracy. We must not lose our police. And certainly - we must not lose the public's trust in them. This requires a thorough and foundational examination."

"If these things are right then we are talking about an earthquake, acts that fit dark regimes from the previous century that we must not be like," said Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked in response to the report on Monday. "Mass intrusion into the privacy of many people is lawlessness that must be stopped today. An external commission of inquiry is required, not for these purposes did the police buy these software. The Knesset and the entire public deserve answers, today."

Joint List MK Ahmad Tibi also responded to the report tweeting "now the split is clear: the police wiretap the Jews, the Shin Bet wiretaps the Arabs."

Chairman of the Knesset Constitution, Law and Justice Committee MK Gilad Kariv also called for the formation of a state commission of inquiry into the case. "It is not possible to be satisfied with the internal investigation team of the Justice Ministry, in part because the supervision of police action must also be examined."

"The appointment of a retired judge to head the commission of inquiry will, by law, allow the committee to be given the powers of a state commission of inquiry - this is the necessary step at this time," added Kariv.

Otzma Yehudit head Itamar Ben-Gvir also called for the establishment of a state commission of inquiry, saying that those responsible must stand trial and that "this is a very serious incident and it does not matter if the tracking was carried out against left, right or social activists. Civil rights are civil rights and we need to protect them."

The Movement for Quality Government in Israel welcomed the calls for a state commission of inquiry into the issue "as we have already demanded with the initial report - there is no escape from the establishment of such a committee."

"According to the reports, this is a very serious case in which the police set the law for itself and spied on civilians illegally, without a court order and without an investigation being opened against them," added the movement. "In this regard, no matter if it is a demonstrator or a public servant - the injury is equally serious and requires immediate investigation...The State of Israel is a democracy and not a police state - a government commission of inquiry now!"

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit's office had announced last week that he had appointed a team to investigate the wiretapping allegations, to be headed by Deputy Attorney-General Amit Marari. The team will submit its findings by July 1. The statement by Mandelblit's office noted that additional findings had been revealed by the Police.