The Gilboa Prison breakout showcased the Israel Prisons Service (IPS) and the state in general at its worst and most incompetent, Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev told the commission probing the incident on Wednesday.

“In some ways, Israeli bumbling was revealed at its worst,” including vast “intelligence and operational failures,” he said.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Six prisoners broke out of Gilboa Prison in the North on September 6.

Although they were eventually all caught, and indicted in October, the breakout itself and all of the failures of several layers of IPS personnel who could have prevented it were considered a national scandal.

Various IPS officials have been fired and some expected IPS Chief Katy Perry to be fired as well, but so far she has weathered the storm.

Gilboa prison from which six terrorists escaped on Monday (credit: AVSHALOM SASSONI/MAARIV)

Bar Lev also referenced that, in parallel to his testimony to the commission of inquiry, IPS officials had just discovered a write up of plans for an escape from Ofer Prison by prisoners there during an inspection.

Ofer Prison is right off Route 443, a main artery between Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Like former public security minister Gilad Erdan who also recently testified before the panel, Bar Lev said that he was unaware of the history and concerns of potential breakouts until the Gilboa incident had already occurred.

Commission head and former Tel Aviv District Court president Menachem Finklestein asked him about past task forces’ recommendations to end the practice of allowing prisoners to choose their cell area based on different political affiliations, such as Fatah, Hamas and others.

Bar Lev responded that this was a broader issue, implying there were diplomatic implications beyond his purview, but also said that maybe the whole cabinet should start discussing the recommendation.

Of the six escapees, the most prominent was Zakaria Zubeidi, a Fatah commander who was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks and for killing many Israelis.

Munadil Nafayat, Iham Kahamji, Yaquob Qadiri and brothers Mahmoud and Mohammed al-Arida rounded out the rest of the escapees – all of them being members of Palestinian Islamic Jihad and from towns near Jenin.

The escape by the six men exposed a series of failures at the prison, including that the IPS didn’t learn lessons from a previous escape attempt at the prison, as well as several other major issues.

The failures included sleeping guards, unmanned watchtowers due to a shortage of staff and the sense of boldness security prisoners felt vis-à-vis the guards.

The six escapees and the five defendants who assisted them divided up tasks of digging under a part of the shower floor, while others performed lookout functions or blocked other prisoners from entering the area.

Some escapees also took turns dropping off portions of what had been dug up on a daily basis in areas that would avoid raising suspicion.

Eventually, the tunnel they dug ran for 30 meters.