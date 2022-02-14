State Comptroller Englman picks new IDF, defense establishment auditor

Former Defense Ministry inspector-general Brig.-Gen. (res) Eitan Dahan was on Thursday elected director of the Defense Audit Division in the State Comptroller's Office by comptroller Matanyahu Englman.

Dahan was picked ahead of 13 other candidates who submitted their applications to a search committee comprised of the State Comptroller's officer director-general Ishay Vaknin, Maj.-Gen (res) Yoav Merdachi and Col. (res) Hagit Agmon.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

console.log("catid body is "+catID);if(catID==120){document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){ document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Dahan, who served as the internal comptroller of the Defense Ministry since 2018, possesses great knowledge of the Israeli defense establishment, having served in numerous roles within the IDF and the Defense Ministry for over 27 years.

The defense audit division's new director will be tasked with overseeing the State Comptroller's review of the entirety of Israel's defense establishment from its defense industries to the IDF itself.

He will replace outgoing director Brig.-Gen. Yossi Beinhorn, who is retiring aged 67 following over 35 years of public service in the IDF and the Defense Ministry.

People look out from the windows of the Defense Ministry. (credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

"The State Comptroller's Office and the defense audit division will benefit immensely from Eitan's skills and experience," said Englman. "Dahan possesses vast knowledge in this field and has a deep understanding of the inner workings of the defense establishment."