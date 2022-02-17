The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israeli minister to sign trade deal during Morocco visit next week

Both countries look to expand cooperation ever since normalizing diplomatic relations during the Abraham Accords.

By REUTERS
Published: FEBRUARY 17, 2022 10:46
MK Orna Barbivai speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
MK Orna Barbivai speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019
(photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)

Israel's economy minister will travel to Morocco next week to sign an economics and trade deal, as the countries look to broaden cooperation since they normalized ties in late 2020.

Economy Minister Orna Barbivai will start her visit on Sunday and meet ministers, government officials and business leaders in Rabat, Casablanca and Marrakeh, the Economy Ministry said on Thursday.

On Monday, she is slated to meet her Moroccan counterpart to sign the cooperation agreement that the ministry said would lay the economic infrastructure for expanding trade between the countries.

"Morocco is an important country for Israel -- politically, economically and culturally," said Barbivai, whose Moroccan-born husband is also making his first trip since leaving the country in 1957 at the age of 2.

"Despite the existing trade ties and the Israeli industry that exists in Morocco, the scope of economic cooperation is limited in relation to the potential, which if realized will significantly contribute to the economic welfare and growth of both countries," she said in a statement.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen in Morocco, on November 24, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY) Defense Minister Benny Gantz is seen in Morocco, on November 24, 2021. (credit: DEFENSE MINISTRY)

Bilateral trade has been small but on the rise, the ministry said, reaching $131 million in 2021.



Tags morocco israel orna barbivai trade
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
3

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Russia says US submarine violated its waters in far east

A military plane lands onboard aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman, in the Adriatic Sea, February 2, 2022. The Truman strike group is operating under NATO command and control along with several other NATO allies for coordinated maritime manoeuvres, anti-submarine warfare training and long-range tr

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by