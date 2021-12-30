The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
These are the reforms to the Israeli industrial process

Significant emphasis will be placed on the aspects of the environment and maintaining safety procedures.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 30, 2021 22:26
MK Orna Barbivai speaks at the Plenum Hall at the Knesset, on May 20, 2019 (photo credit: NOAM REVKIN FENTON/FLASH90)
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Economy Minister Orna Barbivai will introduce reforms to strengthen Israeli industry in the fields of planning and construction. The government will approve the proposal on Sunday.
This series of reforms will change the process of opening a production site in Israel: Now, it will take only two years, as opposed to up to five. Establishing a factory in Israel can four-to-five years and stems from a complex process that includes various approvals from dozens of government and local authority bodies, along with land availability.
The new reforms will also shorten the time given to government bodies to issue a building permit that will be reduced from two years to only three months. They will also ease regulations in construction, and develop a licensing center that would reduce the time to issue licensing permits by 50%. Significant emphasis will be placed on the environment and upholding safety procedures.
"This is wonderful news for planning committees and construction industries in Israel. For the economy to grow and prosper, the state must allow business owners to run forward and interfere as little as possible," Bennett said. "We must help entrepreneurs, not delay them."
Economy Minister Barbivai stated: "Improving business environments and reducing regulatory burdens is a national goal designed to significantly shorten times to enable the industry and business sectors to compete fairly and lead the economy to grow."
Furthermore, a team will be convened to regularly address real estate issues as well as industry planning and construction, which will consist of representatives from the Economy and Industry ministries, the Israel Land Authority and the Planning Administration.


