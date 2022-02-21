The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

2022 EMET Prize winners announced

‘Israel’s Nobel Prize’ to be awarded to six people split into three categories: social sciences, life sciences, and the humanities.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Published: FEBRUARY 21, 2022 16:01
THE EMET PRIZE was envisioned as being the Israeli equivalent of the Nobel and, in fact, most Israeli Nobel winners first received the Emet (photo credit: DAVID SALLEM)
THE EMET PRIZE was envisioned as being the Israeli equivalent of the Nobel and, in fact, most Israeli Nobel winners first received the Emet
(photo credit: DAVID SALLEM)

The EMET Prize, often referred to as “Israel’s Nobel Prize,” awarded for excellence in academic and professional achievements that have had far-reaching influence and have made a significant contribution to Israeli society, announced its 2022 winners in three categories: social sciences, life sciences, and the humanities.

In the social sciences, the winners are Prof. Ruth Lapidoth and Prof. Amnon Rubinstein, for their academic work and contributions to society in the field of law. Rubinstein is considered the founding father of Israeli constitutional law and has served in several ministerial positions in the Knesset. Lapidot is regarded as the founder of international-public law in the State of Israel.

The winners in the life science category are Prof. Hermona Soreq, who teaches molecular neuroscience at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, for her accomplishments in brain research; and Prof. Rafael Malach, who teaches brain research in the Department of Neurobiology at Weizmann Institute of Science in Rehovot, for his achievements in neuroscience.

Soreq is renowned for her discoveries about the molecular pathways that regulate acetylcholine, one of the most important neurotransmitters in the brain. Malach is being honored for his achievements in human neuroscience that changed the understanding of the relationship between the structure of the human brain and neuronal dynamics and cognition.

The EMET Prize recipients in the humanities are Prof. Oded Lipshitz from Tel Aviv University and Prof. Gideon Shelach-Lavi from Hebrew University for their accomplishments in the field of archaeology.

THE 2019 EMET Prize award ceremony. (credit: Courtesy)THE 2019 EMET Prize award ceremony. (credit: Courtesy)

Lipshitz is an international authority on the history and archaeology of the Land of Israel during the first millennium BCE. Shelach-Lavi has conducted extensive archaeological research in North China and Mongolia and has expanded the horizons of Israeli archaeology to areas and cultures that were not previously part of Israeli academic research.

The EMET Prize, sponsored by the AMN Foundation for the Advancement of Science, Art and Culture in Israel, is awarded annually for excellence in academic and professional achievements. The AMN Foundation was founded in 1999 by Alberto Moscona Nisim, a Mexican friend of Israel.



Tags weizmann institute israel nobel prizes emet prize
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there new evidence of Jewish Temple treasures in the Vatican?

The menorah from the Second Temple is depicted being carried by Romans on the Arch of Titus.
2

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
3

Ukrainian president clarifies 'ironic' claim that Russia to attack on Wednesday

A Russian service member drives a BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle during drills held by the armed forces of the Southern Military District at the Kadamovsky range in the Rostov region, Russia February 3, 2022.
4

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021
5

Why is no one talking about Iran digging a new unbombable nuke facility? - analysis

IAF fighter jet during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by