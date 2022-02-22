Israel will not participate in any Red Flag exercises this year

The Israeli Air Force will not be participating in the American-led international Red Flag aerial drills this year, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

According to a statement provided by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IAF decided not to participate in the drill “in light of the set annual training program and in addition to the fact that the Air Force hosted the Blue Flag drill, the largest international exercise and as part of it carried out joint drills with a wide range of countries.”

The Red Flag exercises take place several times a year bringing together American and international forces for drills on realistic simulated combat situations and simulating modern threats that participants could face.

The first Red Flag of the year took place between January 24 to February 11th and saw nearly 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from the US Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, US Air Force Reserves, the United Kingdom (Royal Air Force) and Australia (Royal Australian Air Force).

“Red Flag 22-1 is a unique exercise because it demonstrates the most cutting edge-tactical integration of airpower from the US and her primary allies, the UK and Australia,” Col. Jared Hutchinson, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander said in a press release by Nellis AFB. “Each flag pushes the state of the art to a new level by building on the efforts of previous Red Flags. There are many new and emerging real-world tactical problems that will be presented for the first time to the allied force.”

IAF fighter jets during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada (credit: COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

Other international forces will participate in the following Red Flag exercises expected to take place in March and July later this year.

While Israel won’t be taking part this year, the IAFl regularly participates in US Air Force’s main Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada.

In 2018 the IAF scaled back its participation in Red Flag in Alaska amid increasing tensions on its northern border. The drill in Alaska offered pilots the opportunity to fly in combat scenarios that involve winter conditions such as snow and ice that Israeli pilots rarely get to drill on in the Middle East.

Israel’s Blue Flag, which took place in October, saw some 40 aircraft from Germany (six Eurofighters), Italy (5 F-35 jets and 5 G550 planes), Britain (six Eurofighters), France (four Raphael jets), India (five Mirage jets), Greece (four F-16 jets), and the US (six F-16 CJ jets) taking part alongside dozens of Israeli jets.

The two-week drill took place in the Negev desert out of Uvda Airbase and marked the first time that a British fighter squadron has been deployed to Israel since the establishment of the State as well as the first time that India send a Mirage fighter squadron to Israel and the first time that France deployed a Rafael squadron to the Jewish State.

In addition, personnel from South Korea, Finland, Romania, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Croatia, and others were at Uvda to learn from the exercise without any active participation.

During the drill, forces practiced dog fights, as well as surface-to-air battle scenarios, advanced surface-to-air missiles combat outlines in enemy territory, and more.

The exercise focused on “broadening and enhancing the operational capabilities of the participating forces,” with a focus on air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, as well as evading ground-based air defense systems “and various operational scenarios in enemy territory,” the army said at the time.