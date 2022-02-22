The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News

Israel will not participate in any Red Flag exercises this year

The Red Flag exercises take place several times a year bringing together American and international forces for drills.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: FEBRUARY 22, 2022 15:21
Red Flag drill hosted by the US Air Force held at Nellis Air Base, Nevada (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Red Flag drill hosted by the US Air Force held at Nellis Air Base, Nevada
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The Israeli Air Force will not be participating in the American-led international Red Flag aerial drills this year, The Jerusalem Post has learned.

According to a statement provided by the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit, the IAF decided not to participate in the drill “in light of the set annual training program and in addition to the fact that the Air Force hosted the Blue Flag drill, the largest international exercise and as part of it carried out joint drills with a wide range of countries.”

The Red Flag exercises take place several times a year bringing together American and international forces for drills on realistic simulated combat situations and simulating modern threats that participants could face.

The first Red Flag of the year took place between January 24 to February 11th and saw nearly 100 aircraft and 3,000 personnel from the US Air Force, Navy, Marines, Space Force, Air National Guard, US Air Force Reserves, the United Kingdom (Royal Air Force) and Australia (Royal Australian Air Force).

“Red Flag 22-1 is a unique exercise because it demonstrates the most cutting edge-tactical integration of airpower from the US and her primary allies, the UK and Australia,” Col. Jared Hutchinson, 414th Combat Training Squadron commander said in a press release by Nellis AFB. “Each flag pushes the state of the art to a new level by building on the efforts of previous Red Flags. There are many new and emerging real-world tactical problems that will be presented for the first time to the allied force.”

IAF fighter jets during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada (credit: COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)IAF fighter jets during the Red Flag joint exercise at Nellis air force base in Nevada (credit: COURTESY IDF SPOKESMAN'S OFFICE)

Other international forces will participate in the following Red Flag exercises expected to take place in March and July later this year.

While Israel won’t be taking part this year, the IAFl regularly participates in US Air Force’s main Red Flag exercises at Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada. 

In 2018 the IAF scaled back its participation in Red Flag in Alaska amid increasing tensions on its northern border. The drill in Alaska offered pilots the opportunity to fly in combat scenarios that involve winter conditions such as snow and ice that Israeli pilots rarely get to drill on in the Middle East.

Israel’s Blue Flag, which took place in October, saw some 40 aircraft from Germany (six Eurofighters), Italy (5 F-35 jets and 5 G550 planes), Britain (six Eurofighters), France (four Raphael jets), India (five Mirage jets), Greece (four F-16 jets), and the US (six F-16 CJ jets) taking part alongside dozens of Israeli jets.

The two-week drill took place in the Negev desert out of Uvda Airbase and marked the first time that a British fighter squadron has been deployed to Israel since the establishment of the State as well as the first time that India send a Mirage fighter squadron to Israel and the first time that France deployed a Rafael squadron to the Jewish State.

In addition, personnel from South Korea, Finland, Romania, Netherlands, Japan, Australia, Croatia, and others were at Uvda to learn from the exercise without any active participation.

During the drill, forces practiced dog fights, as well as surface-to-air battle scenarios, advanced surface-to-air missiles combat outlines in enemy territory, and more.

The exercise focused on “broadening and enhancing the operational capabilities of the participating forces,” with a focus on air-to-air and air-to-ground attacks, as well as evading ground-based air defense systems “and various operational scenarios in enemy territory,” the army said at the time.



Tags IDF US Army Drill
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine crisis: Putin sends Russian tanks, hardware into Donetsk - report

Russian servicemen drive tanks during military exercises in the Leningrad Region, Russia, in this handout picture released February 14, 2022.
2

Russia closes airspace over Sea of Azov

A Ukrainian navy sailor uses equipment on board an armoured gunboat during a short voyage near a base of the Ukrainian Naval Forces in the Azov Sea port of Berdyansk, Ukraine January 12, 2022
3

New study finds Ivermectin ineffective in treating COVID-19

Ivermectine
4

New research points to possible reason for long COVID

Test tube with Coronavirus label is seen in this illustration taken on January 29, 2020.
5

Russian media reporting 'thwarted terror attack' in Donbas

Militants of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LNR) stand guard at fighting positions on the line of separation from the Ukrainian armed forces in Luhansk Region, Ukraine April 13, 2021

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by