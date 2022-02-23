Bus sliced in half in Jerusalem car crash, one injured

One Israeli was lightly injured as a Jerusalem bus was split into two pieces after it collided with a private vehicle in Israel's capital, Israeli media reported.

The two pieces of the Egged accordion bus, or articulated bus, disconnected following the crash's impact, with footage from the scene showing the back section almost completely detached from the bus' pivoting joint.

One man, lightly injured in the incident, was treated by paramedics on the scene.

Heavy traffic is currently being reported in the area of the crash in Jerusalem.

Earlier on Wednesday, a 25-year-old motorcycle driver was moderately injured in a car crash near a train station connecting Holon to Bat Yam.

He was given medical care by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics and rushed to Wolfson Medical Center for further treatment.