Teen swallows needle, life saved after simple procedure

After accidentally swallowing a needle, the 14-year-old underwent a life-saving procedure.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: FEBRUARY 23, 2022 22:45
A needle got stuck inside a 14-year-old teen and was safely extracted. (photo credit: RAMBAM HOSPITAL SPOKESMAN)
A needle got stuck inside a 14-year-old teen and was safely extracted.
(photo credit: RAMBAM HOSPITAL SPOKESMAN)

The life of a 14-year-old was recently put at risk after he swallowed a needle but was saved due to the quick actions of doctors at Rambam Health Care Campus.

According to the hospital, a 14-years-old teen arrived at the emergency care department a few days ago after swallowing a sharp needle by accident. The boy felt fine shortly after swallowing it, but came to check in order to be completely sure that he was safe.

Upon his arrival, the medical staff had the teen go through an x-ray, which showed that the needle had moved along his intestines and was stuck between the small and large intestine. 

The needle was lodged in place due to the narrow space and because of its position might have pierced a vital organ and put the teen's life at risk.

Since removing the needle through the teen's mouth was impossible due to the needle's position in his digestive system, the operation was done through a rectal endoscopic procedure. The procedure, only 20-minute long, was successful and the teen was released shortly after.

A needle got stuck inside a 14-year-old teen and was safely removed. (credit: RAMBAM HOSPITAL SPOKESMAN)

An endoscopy is a procedure where a camera at the end of a long, flexible tube is inserted through the mouth or rectum of the patient. The procedure is usually done under local anesthesia and does not take long.

"Despite being a small needle, it might have put the teen's life in great danger. One should be careful when putting things into the mouth." Prof. Ron Shaul, head of the Gastronomy department, says.

"Objects might be swallowed at any age and endanger the swallower. When speaking of younger ages, in which the children's understanding has not yet matured, supervision is required to prevent danger from happening."



